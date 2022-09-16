Uncertain how to get to Artificial Island in Tower of Fantasy? The new zone may take centre stage in the Tower of Fantasy 1.5 update, but that doesn’t mean reaching it is plain sailing. First and foremost, only Wanderers level 50 and above are eligible to accept the mission that takes you to the island. If you’re a little short on levels, take a look at our Tower of Fantasy leveling guide – as well as our Tower of Fantasy guide for beginners – for an array of helpful tips to help you climb those levels quickly.

Additionally, you must have reached chapter two of the Tower of Fantasy story before you can get to Artificial Island. It’s highly likely that you’ve met this condition, but if you’ve lost the narrative thread, select the story tab from your terminal menu to see the next steps you must take on your journey in order to complete chapter one.

Tower of Fantasy Artificial Island location

Begin your journey to Artificial Island by accessing the Special Operation tab from the rewards menu in the top-right corner of the screen. Select Artificial Island from the list to read and accept Kolador’s invitation. This will generate the ‘Go to Artificial Island’ side mission in your log.

Once you’ve accepted Koladar’s invitation, head to Banges Dock via the spacerift and take the stairs up to the landing pad. Koladar will be stationed by the Artificial Island jet waiting to depart. Speak to him first, then interact with the Artificial Island jet to travel to the island. Congratulations – after a loading screen and a brief cutscene, you’ve made it to Artificial Island!

It’s tempting to dive straight into everything the Artificial Island has to offer, but we recommend making it your first priority to unlock the Base Zero spacerift directly south of the landing pad. By doing so, you can freely fast travel to and from the island from your Tower of Fantasy map, rather than being forced to take the ship from Banges every single time.

That’s all the direction you need on how to get to Artificial Island. While you’re exploring, don’t forget to serve your daily customers their favourite food in the Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe event, which will help you save up enough currency for the limited Tower of Fantasy banners. You’ll likely be spending them on the brand new Tower of Fantasy Claudia simulacra, but if you’re still gunning for Frigg, check out our Tower of Fantasy Frigg build to discover what makes the ice queen tick.