The best Two Point Campus upgrades and how to use Research Labs

Want to know what the best Two Point Campus upgrades are? As you progress through the management game’s campaign, you’ll soon unlock the ability to research upgrades for your university. These are generally items in existing rooms that you can then assign a janitor to, as long as they have the engineering skill, to improve their capabilities.
The best Two Point Campus upgrades are the Omni-Cure, Training Pod, Lectern, and Research Hub. These allow you to treat your sick undergrads faster to improve their happiness, train your teachers quickly, gather research points more efficiently, and ensure students get better grades from lessons whenever they’re in a lecture theatre. Other upgrades are too subject-specific or, in the case of the Green Screen, a little bit niche to warrant your attention.
How to research Two Point Campus upgrades
Once you have built your first Research Lab, you need to have at least one teacher assigned to work there. Click on the Research Hub in the centre of the room, then select the ‘start new project’ option. There are two research categories: academic and commercial.
You can unlock the upgrades you need to improve your university by commissioning academic research. You’ll need to spend a small greenlight fee to get things going, but it will take a long time unless your teachers have a high researcher skill level. To help speed up progress, you can assign up to eight researchers at once to work on projects by clicking on the Research Lab room and increasing the number of staff.
After completing the research, click on the item you wish to upgrade and select the option with a cog with an upward arrow. You’ll need to pay a hefty sum, but any janitor with engineering skills can apply the upgrade.
Here are all of the Two Point Campus upgrades you can get from the Research Lab:
|Research
|Unlockables
|Research prerequisites
|Research points required
|Lectern II
|Lectern II item upgrade
Lectern III research project
|None
|300
|Lectern III
|Lectern III item upgrade
|Lectern II
|600
|Omni-Cure II
| Omni-Cure II item upgrade
Omni-Cure III research project
|None
|500
|Omni-Cure III
|Omni-Cure III item upgrade
|Omni-Cure II
|500
|Research Hub II
|Research Hub II item upgrade
Research Hub III research project
|None
|200
|Research Hub III
|Research Hub III item upgrade
|Research Hub II
|500
|Training Pod II
|Training Pod II item upgrade
Training Pod III research project
|None
|500
|Training Pod III
|Training Pod III item upgrade
|Training Pod II
|500
|Green Screen II
|Green Screen II item upgrade
Green Screen III research project
|None
|500
|Green Screen III
|Green Screen III item upgrade
|Green Screen II
|500
|Cheese Course II
|Cheese Course II item upgrade
Cheese Course III research project
|1x Staff with Academic Exercise
|500
|Cheese Course III
|Cheese Course III item upgrade
|Cheese Course II
2x Staff with Academic Exercise
|500
|Combat Training Station II
|Combat Training Station II item upgrade
Combat Training Station III research project
|1x Staff with Knight School
|500
|Combat Training Station III
|Combat Training Station III item upgrade
|Combat Training Station II
2x Staff with Knight School
|500
|Dragon Tower II
|Dragon Tower II item upgrade
Dragon Tower III research project
|1x Staff with Knight School
|500
|Dragon Tower III
|Dragon Tower III item upgrade
|Dragon Tower II
2x Staff with Knight School
|500
|Duelling Ring II
| Duelling Ring II item upgrade
Duelling Ring III research project
|1x Staff with Wizardry
|500
|Duelling Ring III
|Duelling Ring III item upgrade
|Duelling Ring II
2x Staff with Wizardry
|500
|Jet Pack II
| Jet Pack II item upgrade
Jet Pack III research project
|1x Staff with Spy School
|500
|Jet Pack III
|Jet Pack III item upgrade
| Jet Pack II
2x Staff with Spy School
|500
|Jousting Track II
|Jousting Track II item upgrade
Jousting Track III research project
|1x Staff with Knight School
|500
|Jousting Track III
|Jousting Track III item upgrade
| Jousting Track II
2x Staff with Knight School
|500
|Magic Cauldron II
| Magic Cauldron II item upgrade
Magic Cauldron III research project
|1x Staff with Wizardry
|500
|Magic Cauldron III
|Magic Cauldron III
|Magic Cauldron II
2x Staff with Wizardry
|500
|Mega-Hand II
|Mega-Hand II item upgrade
Mega-Hand III research project
|1x Staff with Robotics
|500
|Mega-Hand III
|Mega-Hand III
| Mega-Hand II
2x Staff with Robotics
|500
|Patisseriser II
|Patisseriser II item upgrade
Patisseriser III research project
|1x Staff with Gastronomy
|500
|Patisseriser III
|Patisseriser III item upgrade
|Patisseriser II
2x Staff with Gastronomy
|500
|Robotics Project II
|Robotics Project II item upgrade
Robotics Project III research project
|1x Staff with Robotics
|500
|Robotics Project III
|Robotics Project III item upgrade
| Robotics Project II
2x Staff with Robotics
|500
|Science Hub II
|Science Hub II item upgrade
Science Hub III research project
|1x Staff with Scientography
|500
|Science Hub III
|Science Hub III item upgrade
|Science Hub II
2x Staff with Scientography
|500
|Spy Obstacle Courses II
|Spy Obstacle Courses II item upgrade
Spy Obstacle Courses III research project
|1x Staff with Spy School
|500
|Spy Obstacle Courses III
|Spy Obstacle Courses III item upgrade
| Spy Obstacle Courses II
2x Staff with Spy School
|500
|Super Chef II
|Super Chef II item upgrade
Super Chef III research project
|1x Staff with Gastronomy
|500
|Super Chef III
|Super Chef III item upgrade
|Super Chef II
2x Staff with Gastronomy
|500
|VR Platform II
|VR Platform II item upgrade
VR Platform III research project
|1x Staff with Virtual Normality
|500
|VR Platform III
|VR Platform III item upgrade
| VR Platform II
2x Staff with Virtual Normality
|500
When you have finished as much of the research as you can, let your teachers generate a new project. These unlock commercial projects, and you can begin to earn a large sum of money in return. Just like with academic research, there are sometimes requirements to start the research, which is usually a set number of teachers that know specific subjects, and there will be a small greenlight fee to pay before your teachers can begin.
Thankfully, that’s all you need to know about Two Point Campus upgrades, as there are plenty of other more crucial things you need to consider. These include raising how much Kudosh you have or how attractive your campus is. If you’re just starting the campaign, check out our Two Point Campus guide for more tips and tricks.