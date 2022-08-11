The best Two Point Campus upgrades and how to use Research Labs

Want to know what the best Two Point Campus upgrades are? As you progress through the management game’s campaign, you’ll soon unlock the ability to research upgrades for your university. These are generally items in existing rooms that you can then assign a janitor to, as long as they have the engineering skill, to improve their capabilities.

The best Two Point Campus upgrades are the Omni-Cure, Training Pod, Lectern, and Research Hub. These allow you to treat your sick undergrads faster to improve their happiness, train your teachers quickly, gather research points more efficiently, and ensure students get better grades from lessons whenever they’re in a lecture theatre. Other upgrades are too subject-specific or, in the case of the Green Screen, a little bit niche to warrant your attention.

How to research Two Point Campus upgrades

Once you have built your first Research Lab, you need to have at least one teacher assigned to work there. Click on the Research Hub in the centre of the room, then select the ‘start new project’ option. There are two research categories: academic and commercial.

You can unlock the upgrades you need to improve your university by commissioning academic research. You’ll need to spend a small greenlight fee to get things going, but it will take a long time unless your teachers have a high researcher skill level. To help speed up progress, you can assign up to eight researchers at once to work on projects by clicking on the Research Lab room and increasing the number of staff.

After completing the research, click on the item you wish to upgrade and select the option with a cog with an upward arrow. You’ll need to pay a hefty sum, but any janitor with engineering skills can apply the upgrade.

Here are all of the Two Point Campus upgrades you can get from the Research Lab:

Research Unlockables Research prerequisites Research points required Lectern II Lectern II item upgrade

Lectern III research project None 300 Lectern III Lectern III item upgrade Lectern II 600 Omni-Cure II Omni-Cure II item upgrade

Omni-Cure III research project None 500 Omni-Cure III Omni-Cure III item upgrade Omni-Cure II 500 Research Hub II Research Hub II item upgrade

Research Hub III research project None 200 Research Hub III Research Hub III item upgrade Research Hub II 500 Training Pod II Training Pod II item upgrade

Training Pod III research project None 500 Training Pod III Training Pod III item upgrade Training Pod II 500 Green Screen II Green Screen II item upgrade

Green Screen III research project None 500 Green Screen III Green Screen III item upgrade Green Screen II 500 Cheese Course II Cheese Course II item upgrade

Cheese Course III research project 1x Staff with Academic Exercise 500 Cheese Course III Cheese Course III item upgrade Cheese Course II

2x Staff with Academic Exercise 500 Combat Training Station II Combat Training Station II item upgrade

Combat Training Station III research project 1x Staff with Knight School 500 Combat Training Station III Combat Training Station III item upgrade Combat Training Station II

2x Staff with Knight School 500 Dragon Tower II Dragon Tower II item upgrade

Dragon Tower III research project 1x Staff with Knight School 500 Dragon Tower III Dragon Tower III item upgrade Dragon Tower II

2x Staff with Knight School 500 Duelling Ring II Duelling Ring II item upgrade

Duelling Ring III research project 1x Staff with Wizardry 500 Duelling Ring III Duelling Ring III item upgrade Duelling Ring II

2x Staff with Wizardry 500 Jet Pack II Jet Pack II item upgrade

Jet Pack III research project 1x Staff with Spy School 500 Jet Pack III Jet Pack III item upgrade Jet Pack II

2x Staff with Spy School 500 Jousting Track II Jousting Track II item upgrade

Jousting Track III research project 1x Staff with Knight School 500 Jousting Track III Jousting Track III item upgrade Jousting Track II

2x Staff with Knight School 500 Magic Cauldron II Magic Cauldron II item upgrade

Magic Cauldron III research project 1x Staff with Wizardry 500 Magic Cauldron III Magic Cauldron III Magic Cauldron II

2x Staff with Wizardry 500 Mega-Hand II Mega-Hand II item upgrade

Mega-Hand III research project 1x Staff with Robotics 500 Mega-Hand III Mega-Hand III Mega-Hand II

2x Staff with Robotics 500 Patisseriser II Patisseriser II item upgrade

Patisseriser III research project 1x Staff with Gastronomy 500 Patisseriser III Patisseriser III item upgrade Patisseriser II

2x Staff with Gastronomy 500 Robotics Project II Robotics Project II item upgrade

Robotics Project III research project 1x Staff with Robotics 500 Robotics Project III Robotics Project III item upgrade Robotics Project II

2x Staff with Robotics 500 Science Hub II Science Hub II item upgrade

Science Hub III research project 1x Staff with Scientography 500 Science Hub III Science Hub III item upgrade Science Hub II

2x Staff with Scientography 500 Spy Obstacle Courses II Spy Obstacle Courses II item upgrade

Spy Obstacle Courses III research project 1x Staff with Spy School 500 Spy Obstacle Courses III Spy Obstacle Courses III item upgrade Spy Obstacle Courses II

2x Staff with Spy School 500 Super Chef II Super Chef II item upgrade

Super Chef III research project 1x Staff with Gastronomy 500 Super Chef III Super Chef III item upgrade Super Chef II

2x Staff with Gastronomy 500 VR Platform II VR Platform II item upgrade

VR Platform III research project 1x Staff with Virtual Normality 500 VR Platform III VR Platform III item upgrade VR Platform II

2x Staff with Virtual Normality 500

When you have finished as much of the research as you can, let your teachers generate a new project. These unlock commercial projects, and you can begin to earn a large sum of money in return. Just like with academic research, there are sometimes requirements to start the research, which is usually a set number of teachers that know specific subjects, and there will be a small greenlight fee to pay before your teachers can begin.

Thankfully, that’s all you need to know about Two Point Campus upgrades, as there are plenty of other more crucial things you need to consider. These include raising how much Kudosh you have or how attractive your campus is. If you’re just starting the campaign, check out our Two Point Campus guide for more tips and tricks.