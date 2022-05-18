V Rising offline play is coming this week, devs say

Vampire survival game V Rising has been a smash hit on Steam since entering Early Access this week. However, the need for a persistent internet connection has proven as troublesome for some players as a garlic necklace. Fortunately, developer Stunlock Studios has said it’ll be adding the ability to play offline promptly – possibly before the end of the week.

“Many players have been asking about the status of offline play, and the ability to play on a private server with absolutely no connection to the internet,” the developers say in a message to the official V Rising Discord server. “Right now, the game doesn’t allow for this, but it’s fully our intention that it does.”

Stunlock says offline play is currently prioritised, and that the studio estimates that it will be available “some time in the next couple of days, but may be earlier.” The studio also apologised to players who have had difficulties due to unstable internet connections or other obstacles to jumping into V Rising and testing out their new fangs.

If you’re just starting out in V Rising and need to know how to get your hands on some leather, we’ve got a spiffy new guide that explains the process. Just make sure to keep your sunscreen handy.