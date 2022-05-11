Valorant 4.09 patch introduces game-breaking bug

Valorant players have discovered a game-breaking bug in the FPS game’s new 4.09 patch which allows abilities including grenades, satchels, and even ultimates to be thrown through a wall on the Ascent map towards the attacking team’s spawn. The Valorant 4.09 update arrived yesterday, with a focus on nerfs to Chamber and some tweaks to new agent Fade.

It didn’t take long for players to observe a particularly egregious bug, however. One Site B wall on Ascent seems to be ignoring collision from one side, allowing agents to send any thrown abilities straight through the wall in the direction of the attackers’ spawn. This glitch appears to only be happening in one direction – abilities thrown from the other side bounce off the wall as expected.

This spot wasn’t mentioned in the patch notes, so it seems likely that this was an unintentional side-effect of a minor tweak. This will come as no small consolation to players having to deal with all manner of flashbangs, satchel charges, and even Raze’s showstopper rocket launcher ultimate which come flying at them through the supposedly impenetrable terrain.

Riot has yet to comment on this bug at the time of writing, although it’s likely given the severity of the glitch that Ascent will be disabled until this issue is resolved. In the meantime, be sure to stay wary of any wayward abilities coming your way through walls.

If this bug isn’t enough to stop you from loading up Riot’s multiplayer game, we’ve got the best Valorant crosshair codes to set up your reticle for optimal aim. We’ve also got a tier list of the best Valorant agents so you’ll know who to pick going into your next match. Riot has also said that new Valorant classes aren’t off the table, so perhaps we’ll have new types of agent down the line as well.