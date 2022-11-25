Valorant Blitz overlay gives its users an “unfair advantage”

The Valorant Blitz overlay is one of several tracker add-ons for the Riot Games FPS game that offers players the chance to get ahead of the competition by offering up in-game statistics and analytics tools. However, its recently introduced combat tracker has many players concerned that its real-time damage tracking is giving those who use the Blitz tracker an “unfair advantage” in the multiplayer game.

The Valorant Blitz tracker offers a number of useful features – as soon as you get to the loading screen, you’ll be shown the ranks and recent match statistics of everyone in your lobby, allowing you to get a feel of what you’re going up against. You’ll also see similar stats in the agent select screen, allowing you to attempt to parse out the best Valorant agents for your upcoming match. It also includes a post-game stats breakdown to get an in-depth look at how everyone performed.

It’s an add-on that is officially recognised by Riot, with the team behind it saying in August that “Blitz is still and always will be safe to use.” However, its most recent addition – a real-time in-game combat tracker – is leaving fans concerned that it’s offering too much of a tactical advantage.

The update now shows the overall damage taken by players in a round, and updates on the fly as they continue to get hit. This means that observant players can now keep an eye on the stats and calculate how much damage they’ve dealt to an opponent. As an example, if you know that the enemy Chamber has taken 30 damage so far and then trade hits, you can open your overlay, see them now at 90 damage taken, and know that you managed to deal 60 damage to them during the skirmish.

Perhaps even more concerningly, several users point out that if you hit someone you can’t see, such as by spraying through a smoke or hitting someone with a ‘wallbang’ shot through one of the walls, you can tell who you’ve landed hits on by checking the stats. “Knowing who is/isn’t on the other side of a smoke you just sprayed is round winning info if used correctly,” remarks one commenter.

Players query whether this particular detail is against the Valorant TOS (terms of service), but note that because the information displayed by the Blitz overlay is taken from the Valorant API, Riot could update that so that it doesn’t hand out the damage in real-time, but perhaps between rounds. There are several Valorant trackers on the market, so it’s possible other options might look to offer similar real-time options if this one is allowed to stand.

We have reached out to Riot Games for comment on this issue, and will update this story with any response we receive from them.

