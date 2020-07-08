Valorant tier list: the best agents for ranked

Our Valorant tier list isn’t for the highest elo or solo-queue heroes, instead we’re ranking all of the Valorant characters based on their potential effectiveness in the average ranked match. We always suggest playing with at least two or three friends so you can actually string some strats together, hence why you won’t spot hard-carry agents like Reyna near the top of our list.

This tier list also takes the current meta into consideration, so while some agents are very powerful on paper, you’ll find their abilities hard to use in ranked because of how most team’s generally play. Utility is essential in Valorant and can make the difference between securing a plant and getting trapped in spawn, so smokes, delaying utility, and corner-clearing flashes are generally what separate S-tier from C-tier. Anything that counters Operator plays is good in our books.

If your team is trying to figure out what comp they should be running in ranked then hopefully our Valorant tier list will help you out. We’ve done our research tuning into pro streams and dying countless times over in ranked play so you don’t have to.

S tier

Sage

Valorant’s only healer is an absolutely essential pick at nearly all levels of the game, even pro games. Her rez ult is arguably the strongest ultimate ability in the game and can drastically transform the course of a round, but it’s her standard orb and two delaying abilities that make Sage so effective. She can single-handedly slow a push onto site, allowing you to rotate additional support. Her healing orb means she’s a surprisingly effective fragger, too, as she can return to max health after securing her first kill – the heal orb makes a massive difference for pistol and eco rounds as well.

Sage advice: Here’s our complete Valorant Sage guide

Paired with some lethal equipment like Raze’s grenades, Sage’s slow orbs can effectively guarantee a kill. The wall ability is great for stopping a rush in its tracks, but it can also be used to elevate teammates and grant your team some additional angles.

Brimstone

Brimstone might be a boring agent to play but nobody opens up the attacking playbook quite like him. Being able to drop long-lasting smokes without line of sight, right at the start of the round, is unparalleled when it comes to rushing onto site. This utility aside, Brimstone’s molotov is also incredibly powerful for denying plants or stopping defenders from defusing the spike – it’s high damage and area of effect can eat up enough time for you to rotate to a new angle or close out the tense final seconds of a round. Likewise, Brimstone’s ult is a very effective means of clearing out chokepoints and keeping defenders away from the spike.

The only negative is the Stim Beacon, which grants an almost imperceptible fire rate buff, but you can simply not buy it, or throw it down as a bluff.

A tier

RAZE

Raze gets a lot of flack for being too simple and only useful for picking up cheap frags with her Paint Shells cluster grenades and rocket ult. However, she’s one of the strongest agents for delaying in Valorant. Her Paint Shells can completely stop a rush, leaving the enemy stranded in the open, they can be thrown short to buy you enough time to pull back, and on attack they are very powerful at clearing out corner angles while pushing onto site.

Raze’s Boom Bot is superb for intel-gathering and corner-clearing, and it can be used simply as a distraction to allow you to swing out and get a shot off. A great example of this is when pushing hookah on Bind where a well-placed Boom Bot can clear out both left-hand corners.

Raze’s most undervalued piece of utility however, is her Blast Packs. These joyously versatile satchels can be thrown and detonated for a range of results. The most obvious is that you can throw these down and use them to elevate to a higher position or to quickly push or escape an enemy – this is often used with Raze’s ult to gain vision on a site before firing a rocket. However, high elo players are also using Blast Packs as mini grenades to flush out any corner campers.

Omen

Omen’s ability to move around the battlefield without being spotted and feint moves isn’t necessarily he’s greatest strength. Instead, it’s his mixture of flashes and smokes that make him Omen such a versatile aggressor. While Paranoia is one of the weaker flashes in Valorant, it still offers your team a quick and direct means of pushing a chokepoint, and as Omen can lay down smokes as well he’s superb for clutching out rounds. Those smokes are especially handy on defense as they can be elevated and placed inside walls to allow one-way view points, so you can see the enemy’s feet before they can see you.

At high elo Omen’s teleport ult is more useful as a recon tool as most good teams will be able to locate you and trap you in place. The standard teleport is more useful, and is great for tricking opponents into peeking the wrong angle or wasting utility.

Sova

Sova is a pure reconnaissance agent, although his ultimate is handy for some free kills. In the right hands, and with a memory bank of Recon Bolt lineups, you can get a read on how many enemies are stacked up on a certain site. His Shock Bolts are useful for clearing out traps, chipping enemies with damage, and halting pushes, and his Owl Drone can be used as a follow-up to the Recon Bolt to gain intel on any areas the bolt couldn’t see. All of this makes Sova equally viable on attack and defense, and the best agent in the game for supporting a push onto site.

Sova, so good: Here are our top Valorant Sova lineups

Finally, there’s Sova’s ultimate, which can be used with map pings to deliver deadly blows to key map positions like heaven and window. Even if you can’t land a kill with the three arrows, you should at least be able to flush the enemy out of position so your team can clean them up.

B tier

BREACH

Breach’s abilities are very, very powerful, but in a meta that heavily favours Operator users, his flashes are a little too difficult to use across long angles as you have to set them up through map geometry.

However, if you want to push onto a site using shorter angles then Breach is virtually unrivalled. His range of lethal attacks, flashes, and disruptor abilities can make life for corner-campers very unpleasant, either eliminating them outright, making them powerless when you push, or forcing them out into the open.

Breach’s kit is versatile for practically any scenario, and they work well as both supporting abilities and for direct fights. Aftershock, for example, can be used to guarantee a corner is clear on attack, or as an easy stalling ability when defending as it does so much damage that players will always avoid it.

Going back to his flashes, Breach’s Flashpoint ability is in most scenarios the best flash utility in the game and will provide a quick but lasting flash effect that’s easy to set up in close-quarters fights, unlike Phoenix’s bending flashes. However, this is a lot less useful for long angles where finding the right geometry isn’t always possible.

Breach’s Fault Line signature ability isn’t quite a flash, but it does disorient, slow, and even hinder the rate of fire for any players caught in its area of effect. This, effectively, makes them useless. In many ways, it’s better than Flashpoint, so when you roll the two together it’s easy to see why Breach is so strong at set play scenarios.

Cypher

Cypher’s recon utility is a little too easy to predict and destroy, and as it’s nowhere near as versatile as Sova’s loadout we’ve put him in B tier.

Ignoring those shortcomings, Cypher is still and exceptionally powerful agent with buckets of clutch potential and the ability to put some very risky plays together.

Although it’s a nuisance at low elo, the Tripwire is easily Cypher’s weakest gadget as it can be easily avoided by slow walking, possibly even providing your team with a false sense of security. When it works, and when you place it at the right spot so it can’t be avoided, it either slows an opponent and pings their location, or it forces them to reveal their location by shooting it. Cypher’s ultimate is similarly ‘feast or famine’ as it relies on Cypher being near a downed enemy, still it can be a round-saving ability if it confirms the site is clear for you to plant on.

Cypher’s camera allows him to continually check back on an angle and get a read on whether the opposite team is stacking or rotating. This can also be used aggressively to scan corners for enemies before pushing onto site, and is especially helpful for post-plant scenarios where the Cypher can sit somewhere safe and make calls for the rest of their team. Cypher’s cages are particularly handy for aggressive play as they also slow enemies moving through them – they can be chained together so you can make huge flanks straight through sites.

Ultimately, Cypher’s abilities allow you to rotate between sites more confidently, safe in the knowledge that you’ll know if the enemy changes tack. He’s got some versatility, too so he’s far from a bad agent pick.

Phoenix

Phoenix, much like Jett, is lethal in the right hands, but doesn’t offer quite as much team play potential as our S and A-tier picks.

Phoenix’s main weakness is how difficult his curveball flashes are to use. This behind flashbangs have a very predictable curve making it easy to get peaked while deploying them, it’s also very easy to miss and blind yourself, and finally the flash only lasts for just over a second, making it ineffective against larger site pushes These are most effective when combined with a smoke and pushing onto site, as you can time the flash so it only detonates as it exits the smoke – this way the enemy can’t predict it and will be forced to retreat for a couple of seconds.

Phoenix’s wall also makes him very strong, especially on attack, as it allows him to completely block line of sight and create a corridor for the attackers to walk on site through. This can be used in combination with the flashes to stall and delay enemies so you can safely rotate, too.

Finally, there’s the molotov ability and Phoenix’s ult. The molotov isn’t as powerful as Brimstone’s but it is slightly more versatile as it can be used as a healing pool for Phoenix – but it’s main use is to clear out tricky spots and block angles off temporarily. There is arguably no stronger ult in the game than Phoenix’s, which gives you a free life to bulldoze the site with, gathering intel and sometimes even earning a free kill.

C tier

REYNA

There are so, so, so many positive arguments and things to be said about Reyna’s potential and toolset, but she’s also a ‘feast or famine’ agent, and that means she’s only as good as the player controlling her. In the hands of a high skilled player in ranked she’s S-tier, but her raw utility isn’t sufficient to land her any higher than C-tier.

To her credit, Reyna’s flashes are very powerful for peaking and pushing, and her ability to chain frags together makes her the ultimate agent for clutching out rounds. Her ultimate also makes her dominant in 1v1 battles, so in the hands of a solid fragger she’s a terrifying prospect.

As all of the agents in Valorant are very well balanced, putting Reyna in C-tier is by no means suggesting she’s a bad pick.

Jett

Jett is an agent for players who want to rush into battle without intel or support. The best Jett players are sharp with her blade-throwing ult, can navigate the arena quickly, and who aren’t afraid to try overly ambitious tactics.

Her kit is all about movement: she can hover, dash, soar into the air, and throw down clouds that obscure vision for a few seconds. In the hands of a skilled player a Jett can zoom straight onto site, carving up the defense and allowing the rest of the attackers to clean up. Her dashing ability encourages playing in unconventional and unsafe spots, as you can get a shot off and retreat immediately. Jett’s ult invaluable in the hands of a skilled aimer, especially if you unleash it on an eco round.

More guides like this: Here are the best Valorant guns

She doesn’t really add much to a team in terms of utility, but her ability to twist the knife when flooding a site is unrivalled. Check out our Jett guide for help getting to grips with this agent.

Viper

Viper was initially the worst agent in Valorant, but can now be used effectively in ranked thanks to some buffs to her kit.

Viper has a high skill ceiling with controller abilities that generally do a pretty bad job at, well, controlling. Most of her abilities do chip damage rather than actually killing enemies, so many players will simply run through her abilities and force an even fight. Being able to throw her walling ability through geometry makes it much easier to set up and more versatile, but it still doesn’t do enough to deter enemies from just walking through it. The addition of the ‘fragile’ debuff to Viper’s Snakebite means players take it more seriously, and it’s more effective on eco rounds.

Her giant smoke cloud is still a powerful ability, but only having one means she can’t be subbed in for a Brimstone, Cypher, or Omen. It’s also worth flagging that Viper’s ult is still doesn’t offer the team much and is only really valued for clutching a post-plant.

Overall, dedicated Viper players will be able to wring some value from her toolkit, but most of her abilities are simply weaker versions of abilities used by other agents.