Valorant patch notes: 5.09 update buffs Skye ult, fixes Harbor bugs

The Valorant patch notes for the 5.09 update focus on crushing some annoying bugs in Riot’s FPS game, as well as making some alterations to initiator agent Skye’s Seekers ability.

With Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 well underway and new agent Harbor causing chaos (but not too much chaos, according to shroud), the first patch since his release focuses entirely on fixing bugs. In comparison to previous updates its rather slim, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t mighty.

Valorant Skye Seekers updates

Skye’s rather hostile cabbages is probably one of the game’s glitchiest ultimates, but Riot has been making a few adjustments to them in order to streamline their hunting skills.

Each Seeker now moves more fluidly around objects when they have acquired visual confirmation of their target’s location, and if the target is ‘intangible,’ (or ‘immune’) the Seekers will not debuff them. Examples include Reyna during her Dismiss, and Yoru during Dimensional Drift.

While it’s a small change, the latter allows Yoru, Reyna, and any other agents who can phase in and out of reality the perfect escape route from these pesky balls of pain.

Valorant patch notes: 5.09 update

Below are the full Valorant patch notes for the 5.09 update, courtesy of Riot Games.

Bugs

Agents

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade would sometimes disappear when looking away from it (hotfixed during 5.08 patch cycle).

Fixed a bug where walking through Harbor’s Cove barrier was not blinding players at the intended distance (hotfixed during 5.08 patch cycle).

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s High Tide would have large gaps when cast in specific map locations.

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Reckoning’s geysers would not spawn on the area where the player was standing.

Throughout this year, we’ve been periodically making improvements to Skye’s Seekers so that they more reliably and efficiently reach their target. Small changes were made to how Skye’s Seekers navigate around obstacles after they’ve visually acquired their target. If the target is intangible when the Seekers reach them, it will not debuff them. This includes Reyna while she is Dismissed and Yoru in Dimensional Drift.

Fixed an issue where Yoru would still enter his stealth and intangible state if he was detained while casting Dimensional Drift. The detain now properly interrupts the cast.

Fixed an issue where Fade could activate her Haunt and seize projectiles to make them drop while she was suppressed.

Fixed an issue where Reyna would auto-heal after a kill while in Empress even though she was suppressed.

Fixed an issue where Sage could instantly break her Barrier by walling self into a corner.

