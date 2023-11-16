Is Valorant on Steam? Riot’s tactical FPS has been a revelation for those who want the strategy of Counter-Strike and the hero abilities of Overwatch. With a suite of heroes to master, and a whole host of maps to commit to memory, there’s never been a better time to jump into Valorant. But is it available on Steam?

Can I get Valorant on Steam?

No, Valorant is not available to download on Steam. Riot Games has a bespoke client where all of its games can be accessed.

Using the Riot Client, you can access every live service game that the developer runs, including League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and the popular card game, Legends of Runeterra.

Here’s how to add Valorant to your Steam library:

Launch Steam

Click the ‘Add a Game’ button in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Click on ‘Add a Non-Steam Game’ button.

Find the Riot client in your files and click ‘Add’.

