Bloodlines 2 reveals third clan, and you’ll never guess what it is

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 has me both excited and terrified, as a long-time fan of the RPG series and of the blood-sucking creatures of the night in general. If you’re like me, then you’ve probably waited to hear about the sequel’s third clan reveal. The Chinese Room and Paradox Interactive have now shown what the playable clan is, and it has me downright shook. The third clan isn’t Toreador or Ventrue, no. It’s Banu Haqim.

That’s right. Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 has flabbergasted us all with this reveal. If you’re new to the series or aren’t sure why it’s such a surprising outcome, the Banu Haqim have never actually been playable in-game before. This clan is all about strict adherence to law and stealth, sating its undying thirst for fellow vampires on anyone it feels oversteps its vital convictions.

The RPG game‘s latest clan offers players fond of assassin-style runs a great opportunity to exercise Banu Haqim vampires’ skill in speed and silent stalking, making for the ultimate stealth build. If you prefer a less brutal, upfront combat experience, then this is the clan to pick. Unlike the fierce Brujah or the more recently revealed Tremere clan, bloody melee and ranged combat aren’t the focus of the Banu Haqim.

Instead, a more sneaky way of playing takes center stage. These night stalkers skillfully avoid attacks and deliver their own without much fuss or struggle. In other words, the Banu Haqim can make for some very terrifying elders. The developer notes that the clan is “ideal for players looking for a strategic experience.” If you value “finesse and precision,” make your Phyre a Banu Haqim.

I’m looking forward to checking the clan out in a virtual setting rather than via tabletop for the first time. While the Banu Haqim is new to those unfamiliar with the DnD-inspired series outside of video games, most will have experience with similar playstyles in games like Baldur’s Gate 3. Think lawful… maybe not lawful good, but certainly lawful.

If you’re a lover of other narrative-heavy experiences like Vampire the Masquerade, you can browse through our list of great story games for new lore to dive deep into. Alternatively, check out some of our favorite vampire games around if you’re in need of another gritty blood-sucking adventure while you wait for the Bloodlines sequel to drop.

You can make sure to follow us on Google News for some more daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews.