The most secure VPN providers to use in 2022

The most secure VPN service is a must for anybody concerned with internet privacy. After all, how can you make plans to overthrow your villainous government if all of your internet activities are being logged? They’ll have men in suits taking you away in the middle of the night, never to be seen again, before you can say “democracy dies in the dark.”

In all seriousness, the most secure VPN is going to help stop governments, internet services providers, and faceless corporations from building a profile on you based on everything you do online. Why should anybody but you know what you’ve been searching for, what you’ve been buying, and more? You have a right to your own privacy, and we’ve made this guide to point you in the direction of the services that can protect that.

Our number one pick for internet privacy is PureVPN, but we’ll get more into our reasons why shortly. By their very nature, the majority of VPNs are concerned with protecting your privacy, and some of them do this in better ways than others. Our five choices each have their own unique strengths, with many of them counted amongst the most private VPN services and the best VPN services overall. It goes without saying that all of the providers on this list offer both a kill switch and a no-logs policy.

The most secure VPN providers are:

PureVPN – the most secure choice

– the most secure choice IPVanish – the best for encrypted storage space

– the best for encrypted storage space Private Internet Access – best for server variety

– best for server variety VyprVPN – the best Swiss VPN

– the best Swiss VPN Ivacy VPN – best for military-grade encryption

1. The most secure VPN

Our choice for the most secure VPN provider is PureVPN. Like many VPNs, it has a no-logs policy, but PureVPN willingly submits itself to third-party audits to confirm that it really isn’t peeking at your data.

Audits aside, PureVPN is a genuinely fantastic VPN all-round. It gives you a seven-day VPN free trial, so you have plenty of time to try it out for size before committing, and it offers over 6,500 servers across a selection of 78 countries. Need another bonus? Well, it also lets you use up to ten simultaneous connections, meaning that one subscription will probably be enough to protect the privacy of your whole house.

PureVPN features Locations 6,500+ servers in 78+ countries Services accessed Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes, but only under PPTP and OpenVPN

2. The best VPN for encrypted storage space

If you want to keep your internet activities private and discrete, there’s a good chance that you’ll also be in the market for a way to keep all the files on your computer private as well. IPVanish is a one-stop shop for privacy and security, because it offers a stand-up VPN service, as well as solutions for encrypted storage space.

This service gives you a selection of over 1,600 servers across 52 countries (which is admittedly fewer than some of the other big names have), as well as providing a 30-day money-back guarantee to ensure that you have enough time to determine whether this service is the right one for you.

IPVanish features Locations 1,600+ servers in 52 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

3. The VPN with most servers

One way to ensure security is to use a variety of servers – if you use a different server every single time you connect to your VPN, then your activities are spread across so many IP addresses that nobody could ever connect the dots, even if they did somehow have the server logs. If you choose Private Internet Access, you’ll gain access to a selection of over 35,000 servers, which is many more than you’ll find elsewhere.

Admittedly, Private Internet Access’s servers are only spread across around 78 countries, which is a smaller range than some other providers, but it’s unrivalled in terms of its overall server count. Another benefit of this provider is that, like PureVPN, it allows you to protect the privacy of up to ten devices at once, meaning that this could be something for your whole household to use.

Private Internet Access features Locations 35,000+ servers in 78+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

4. The best Swiss VPN

The more privacy-conscious VPN shopper may be keen to find a provider whose headquarters are located in Switzerland. Why? Because this is a country whose laws are much more privacy-friendly than somewhere like the US, and even though a VPN can keep you private, it’s not above the law. So if you want a Swiss VPN, then we recommend VyprVPN.

Though it only has around 700 servers (the smallest total on this list) it still manages to span over 70 countries. To its favour, it allows you to have simultaneous connections on up to 30 devices, and it’s hard to imagine that anybody would ever exceed that limit.

VyprVPN features Locations 700+ servers in 70+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 30 Router support Yes

5. The best VPN for military-grade encryption

Last, but not least, we come to Ivacy VPN. Founded in 2006, this is a service that builds on top of years of experience and infrastructure. What makes it especially worthy of note is the fact that it boasts military-grade 256-bit encryption, meaning that your internet data will remain just about as private as can be.

With over 5,700 servers in more than 100 countries, it has an impressive range. Meanwhile, like many of the other providers on this list, it also lets you have up to ten simultaneous connections.

Ivacy VPN features Locations 5,700+ servers in over 100 countries Services unblocked BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix Free trial No – $0.99 seven day trial instead Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

We hope that this guide serves as a useful point of reference for anybody trying to find the most secure VPN service to protect their privacy on the internet. We put this list together by carefully comparing the pros and cons of these different services and weighing them against the privacy-based needs of internet users. Our top pick is PureVPN, but if that one doesn’t feel quite right for you, we’re sure that at least one of the providers on this list will suit your needs.

Need a budget choice? We have guides on the best cheap VPN providers and the best VPN deals to help.