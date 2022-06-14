Warcraft 3: Reforged is getting ranked play and leaderboards

The Warcraft 3: Reforged update hinted at by Blizzard president Mike Ybarra in May is has finally arrived. The RTS game has a new update available on its public test realm, which includes upcoming features like ranked play, leaderboards, and player profiles.

According to the patch notes, Warcraft 3: Reforged version 1.33.0 allows players to pick between ranked and unranked play, with ladders that will reset at the start of each new season of multiplayer competition. Players will have a unique per-race MMR, as well as a separate MMR for random. You’ll have to play five placement matches (again, per race) to receive an initial rank, and you’ll see a breakdown screen after each game that displays any changes to MMR and ranking.

Ranks begin at ‘unranked’ and proceed through Combatant, Challenger, Rival, Duellist, Elite, Gladiator, and Champion. You’ll also be able to check out where you stand on the leaderboards, which can be filtered by username, race, and game mode. You can find the leaderboard via the Versus screen.

The new PTR build also adds player profiles, and you can view your own by right-clicking on your player icon at the bottom right-hand side of the screen. Other players’ profiles can be examined by right-clicking on their names and selecting ‘view profile.’

Blizzard says this version of Warcraft 3: Reforged also includes several balance adjustments to “multiple campaign maps,” but the patch notes do not go into detail on what these changes entail.

The devs say they plan to test this new version of Warcraft 3: Reforged for two to three weeks, and collect player feedback during that time.