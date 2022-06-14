Warcraft 3: Reforged is getting ranked play and leaderboards

Warcraft 3: Reforged update 1.33 is now available on the public test realm, and includes new features like ranked play, leaderboards, and player profiles

Warcraft 3: Reforged update: Two drow elves, one riding a white tiger, look out over some jungle ruins
Ian Boudreau

, Senior news writer

Published:

Warcraft III: Reforged

The Warcraft 3: Reforged update hinted at by Blizzard president Mike Ybarra in May is has finally arrived. The RTS game has a new update available on its public test realm, which includes upcoming features like ranked play, leaderboards, and player profiles.

According to the patch notes, Warcraft 3: Reforged version 1.33.0 allows players to pick between ranked and unranked play, with ladders that will reset at the start of each new season of multiplayer competition. Players will have a unique per-race MMR, as well as a separate MMR for random. You’ll have to play five placement matches (again, per race) to receive an initial rank, and you’ll see a breakdown screen after each game that displays any changes to MMR and ranking.

Ranks begin at ‘unranked’ and proceed through Combatant, Challenger, Rival, Duellist, Elite, Gladiator, and Champion. You’ll also be able to check out where you stand on the leaderboards, which can be filtered by username, race, and game mode. You can find the leaderboard via the Versus screen.

The new PTR build also adds player profiles, and you can view your own by right-clicking on your player icon at the bottom right-hand side of the screen. Other players’ profiles can be examined by right-clicking on their names and selecting ‘view profile.’

Blizzard says this version of Warcraft 3: Reforged also includes several balance adjustments to “multiple campaign maps,” but the patch notes do not go into detail on what these changes entail.

The devs say they plan to test this new version of Warcraft 3: Reforged for two to three weeks, and collect player feedback during that time.

More Warcraft III: Reforged stories
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls.

PCGamesN logo Follow us for more
Facebook logo Twitter logo
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
Latest deals
More from PCGamesN