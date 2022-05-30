Warcraft 3: Reforged update news finally coming “in June”

It’s been a long wait for Warcraft 3: Reforged update news, with the last developer update for the classic strategy game‘s remake coming in August 2020. After the disastrous Warcraft III: Reforged launch, the game was missing from the BlizzCon 2021 lineup, causing much speculation about its future. Now in a response to a fan on Twitter, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra says we can expect to hear from the Warcraft III: Reforged team “in June.”

We did get a brief update on the status of Warcraft III: Reforged in March 2021 alongside a new PTR patch, but things have been fairly quiet since then. News of an update should be welcome, then, but fans have been left feeling so burned by the fantasy game’s disappointing re-release and subsequent drought of communication that they’re even sceptical of this announcement.

Community site Back2Warcraft responded to Ybarra’s tweet with a simple question from their users: “June 2022?” The response on the Warcraft III subreddit has been similarly downbeat, with the most upvoted post joking that the update will simply read, “We are now removing Warcraft Reforged from the Battle.net app.”

Other comments reflect the community’s negative feelings towards the game, which still sits at an astonishing 0.6/10 average user score on Metacritic after over 30,000 ratings. Another twitter response reads, “Respectfully, the bar is on the floor with how you guys have treated Warcraft 3.”

You'll hear from them soon (in June). — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) May 28, 2022

As Reddit commenter DivinesiaTV says, “At this point, actions speak louder than words. Every promise is just empty words.” The burden falls to the Warcraft III: Reforged team to show what they’re doing to make things right for a community that clearly still feels very let down by this beloved RTS game’s disappointing remake.

