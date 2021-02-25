Next week’s free game from Epic is an RTS game about modern warfare

It’s free PC games changeover day at the Epic Games Store, which means we find out what will be on offer next week. This time around, while you’re grabbing your free copy of Sunless Sea, you’ll notice that next week’s freebie is Wargame: Red Dragon, a modern military RTS game about a Cold War-gone-hot scenario in east Asia.

Wargame: Red Dragon is a strategy game by Eugen Systems, which you may know from its more recent Steel Division games. Prior to Steel Division, Eugen made the Wargame series, which uses relatively realistic military units and ranges in a deck-based deployment system that would see further refinement in Steel Division and Steel Division 2.

Wargame: Red Dragon offers a mind-boggling array of modern military units – the base game included some 1,450 of them, which include tanks, infantry, attack aircraft, warships, and amphibious units. They’re spread across 17 nations that are divided between NATO forces and the Communist bloc. The conflict takes place between 1975 and 1991 in five separate campaigns, which are dynamic and reflect your strategic decisions about which areas to attack and defend.

Here’s the trailer:

It’s a demanding game that blends the immediate action of RTS with some of the more large-scale and long-term thinking of traditional wargames, and there’s an impressive level of bombast to the battles when things get hot.

You’ll be able to pick up Wargame: Red Dragon free on the Epic Games Store March 4-11. It was “temporarily delayed” late last year, but now you’ve got another shot at picking up a copy gratis.