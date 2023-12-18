Henry Cavill’s cinematic Warhammer 40k universe is off the ground

Games Workshop says it has now signed the “full agreement” with Amazon to bring the Warhammer 40k universe to the screen, with Henry Cavill still set to be an executive producer on the cinematic universe version of the beloved videogame and tabletop series. A year after the initial announcement of the collaboration, we’re now one step closer to the live-action universe.

With Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 on the horizon still, there’s no sign that the videogame arm of the universe slowing down yet, and now we know just a little bit more about the potential movies and TV coming from the tabletop RPG games, too.

“Today we have an update, and it’s one we’ve all been longing to hear. We’ve now signed the full agreement and the next stage can begin,” Games Workshop says in a Monday, December 18 post.

“Now comes the fun part: working out all the creative details with our partners and getting the first script written and into production. What Warhammer 40k stories should we tell first? Should we kick off with a movie or a TV show? Both?!” Maybe we’ll see some of the best Warhammer 40k games put to screen, but who knows at this point?

“All we can tell you right now is that an elite band of screenwriters, each with their own particular passion for Warhammer, is being assembled to help bring the setting and characters you love to the screen,” the post adds. This illustrious group will be championed by Henry Cavill, who stands ready to take his place as executive producer – bringing his pen, sword, and/or spear to the project.

“TV and film production is a mammoth undertaking,” Games Workshop continues. “It’s not unusual for projects to take two to three years from this point before something arrives on screen. Still, things are now properly rolling, and you can bet we’ll bring you all the latest updates and cool snippets as soon as we’re able.”

With the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 release date pushed back, this is sure to be some great news. We already knew that Henry Cavill, the actor helming Amazon and Games Workshop’s cinematic universe, was a colossal Warhammer and PC gaming fan; he’s said as much about Total War Warhammer 3 in the past. In fact, Cavill was officially put in Total War Warhammer 2 DLC, so you know he’s serious.

If you want more while you wait for 40k to come to the TV screen, we’ve put together the very best Warhammer games you can play on PC, alongside a breakdown of all the biggest upcoming games too.

Remember to follow us on Google News for daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews, or get our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some great bargains.