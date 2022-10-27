Witcher Henry Cavill loves Total War Warhammer 3: “It’s SO good”

Well-known Warhammer fan, PC gamer, and Witcher embodiment Henry Cavill, despite the news that he’ll be once again donning the Superman suit, has been spending lots of time lately playing fantasy strategy game Total War: Warhammer 3, the actor has revealed in a new interview.

Speaking with Happy Sad Confused podcaster Josh Horowitz, Cavill touched on his recent gaming habits when Horowitz asked him how much time he’d had lately for his well-documented hobbies.

“A fair amount – and when I say ‘a fair amount,’ that probably means a lot,” Cavill says. “I’ve been playing Total War: Warhammer III. I love that game, it’s so good.”

It’s no great surprise at this point that Netflix’s Geralt is a giant Warhammer nerd, as well as a fan of the Total War series more generally. Cavill mentions his ever-growing collection of tabletop miniatures (with which he says he’s occasionally bored his guests), but his professed love of the Total War series led developer Creative Assembly to approach Cavill about appearing personally in a DLC for Total War: Warhammer II – something Cavill was more than happy to do.

Now it seems he’s deep into Total War: Warhammer III – although unfortunately the interview didn’t touch on whether he’d picked a favourite faction. The talk about Warhammer begins around the 36 minute mark.

Cavill’s also very familiar with World of Warcraft, and says Blizzard sent him a present not long ago.

“Recently, Blizzard did send me this massive statuette of the Lich King” on the occasion of the Lich King expansion arriving in WoW Classic. “It’s amazing. It looks really, really good.”

Horowitz asks Cavill if he’d ever like to work in game development, but Cavill demurs. “I don’t know. I think there’s so much work that goes into those, and I’m not too sure I want to peek too far behind the curtain and see all the ones and zeroes. I’ll leave that to the experts and the coders out there. I’m going to appreciate their work, and let them do that. This is the one thing I think I want to stay on the outside of – for now.”

Perhaps Cavill will turn up in another piece of Total Warhammer DLC – but for now, our list of the best Total War: Warhammer III mods should keep you busy.