Vermintide 2 Chaos Wastes expand with free Be’lakor update

Rat-smashing co-op game Vermintide 2 is getting another big free update this month, expanding the already substantial Chaos Wastes expansion developer Fatshark added last year. The update, due to launch June 14, adds the daemon prince Be’lakor, who will influence players’ journeys through the Chaos Wastes in a number of evil ways.

Developer Fatshark revealed the forthcoming Be’lakor expansion for Vermintide 2 during the Warhammer Skulls stream June 1, and provided a peek at some of the new features coming with the update. The semi-roguelike Chaos Wastes mode will get some new boons and traits, as well as some new enemies called Shadow Champions. Fatshark hasn’t said much about these adversaries, but point out that they have “no warm and fuzzy feelings towards the players.”

Be’lakor, who you may remember as the primary antagonist in Total War: Warhammer III, also comes with a new level called the Temple of Shadows, where the Ubersreik Five (or four) will “take on all the full force of Be’lakor.” Be’lakor also provides a new level theme, and two new curses.

Here’s the trailer:

You can pick up Vermintide 2 for 80% off during the Warhammer Skulls event on Steam.