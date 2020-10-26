Vermintide 2 is free to play for a full week, starting now

Halloween is right around the corner, and since trick-or-treating isn’t happening this year, why not hop into one of the best co-op games to play in 2020: Vermintide 2. From today until November 1, you can play the game on Steam for free, as developer Fatshark celebrates the series fifth birthday.

For those unfamiliar with the co-op rat game set in the Warhammer End Times, Vermintide 2 drops you into a team of four whose mission it is to close down Skittergates, subvert the will of Chaos, and generally have a rat-smashing good time. You have your pick of five heroes, each of whom has their own set of abilities and careers to unlock, as well as unique sets of weapons to go with each one – it happens to be one of our favourite sword games, but there are axes, spears, and rifles to pick from, too.

If you called it “Left 4 Dead but Warhammer” you wouldn’t be too far off the mark, but that description doesn’t do justice to Vermintide’s massive levels or the variety of enemies you’ll face. You will, by the way, face a lot of enemies – the Skaven hordes comes streaming over walls, chattering across fields, and pouring out of alleyways in Vermintide 2, which also adds a healthy dose of non-Skaven Chaos units.

As with Left 4 Dead, though, you’ll also be up against special enemies like ratling gunners and gutter runners, several of whom require teamwork to take down – remember, try not to be in front of a rat ogre when it decides to charge.

Head over to Steam to find Vermintide 2 – you’ll be able to start the installation process right from the store page. It’s 75% off for the free week, so it’s a great time to buy if you decide you like it. As Bardin Goreksson might say, “Grimnir’s Fury! This is no time to slow down.”