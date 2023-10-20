From the Batman Arkham games and Gotham Knights to Mortal Kombat, DC fighting game Injustice, Lego Lord of the Rings, Shadow of Mordor, horror classics FEAR, Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy, and even Back 4 Blood, the Left 4 Dead spiritual successor from former makers Turtle Rock, there’s a lot in the Warner Bros catalog, and you can grab many of them at huge discounts of up to 90% off right now, so move quickly and grab these bargains.

There’s no shortage of top games to pick from in this WB Steam sale, so you’ll be spoilt for choice. The Batman Arkham collection gives you Rocksteady’s trilogy of genre-defining action games for a whopping 85% off, or you can take that formula into Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings setting with Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor for 75% off and its sequel Shadow of War at 85% off.

2022’s Gotham Knights might not have been quite as well received as the Arkham games, but if you’ve been considering diving in for some superhero co-op, a 75% discount is an ideal time to do so. Alternatively, there’s 85% off a Lego Games Bundle including Lego DC Super Villains, Lego Batman 3, and both Lego Movie games, which are plenty of light-hearted fun for kids and adults alike.

Looking to catch up on the previous MK game before Mortal Kombat 1 to see how we got where we are today? The excellent Mortal Kombat 11 is 90% off, making it an absolute bargain if you’re looking to get up to speed or don’t fancy the triple-A price tag on MK1 right now. Similarly, its DC counterpart Injustice 2 brings all your favorite superheroes together in an equally satisfying fighting game, also 90% off.

Back 4 Blood is a game I was sad to see developer Turtle Rock Studios move on from so quickly, because despite a rough launch it managed to reach quite a good state through numerous updates, feeling like a legitimate follow-up to the developer’s previous work on the original Left 4 Dead. Sadly, it never quite managed to clutch back the audience, but at 80% off you and your friends can jump in and blast some Ridden together.

Harry Potter RPG game Hogwarts Legacy, which was released in February 2023, can be yours for 30% off, while the Lego Harry Potter games get a 75% discount each. If you’re in the mood for even more Lego, there’s 90% off the Lego Batman trilogy, or 67% off the comprehensive Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The F.E.A.R. trilogy are three iconic horror-led FPS games that still mostly hold up today. Along with individual discounts, there’s 85% off the F.E.A.R. Collection if you want to grab the full package while it’s cheap. There’s also 75% off Scribblenauts Unlimited, a puzzle game that will test your creativity to its limits, and 75% off co-op dungeon crawler Gauntlet.

The Warner Bros Steam sale runs Thursday October 19 to Thursday November 2, 2023. You can find all the bargains here. It’s also worth noting that some of these games, including Gotham Knights, Mortal Kombat 11, and Back 4 Blood, are available to play as part of Microsoft’s library for subscribers to PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate, via the Xbox app.

Looking for something even lighter on the wallet? We’ve picked out the best free PC games you should be playing in 2023. You’ll also want to keep an eye on the biggest and best upcoming games for the rest of the year and beyond.