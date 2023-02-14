Wild Hearts won’t have microtransactions or paid DLC

Koei Tecmo’s upcoming game about hunting enormous monsters, Wild Hearts, will not have microtransactions or any paid add-on content post-launch, the developers have reaffirmed in an online question and answer session. Wild Hearts appears to be taking an slightly different approach to games like Monster Hunter, with no costumes or other add-on cosmetics to purchase separately.

The Wild Hearts dev team held a Twitter question-and-answer session February 14 to field queries from fans waiting for the Wild Hearts release date later in the week. One fan noted that Wild Hearts is published by EA, and asked whether it would include “any type of microtransactions”.

“We have no plans to include MTX in Wild Hearts,” the team replied. “All post-launch content updates will be free, including new Kemono subspecies coming in March, and even more to come soon!”

That’s in line with what the team has said before: Wild Hearts will include over 20 monsters at launch, with more arriving in free DLC. The devs have also indicated before that they have no plans for microtransactions, cosmetic or otherwise, and that still seems to be the plan.

The Wild Hearts team also reassured players that Omega Force is working hard to improve performance, and that DLSS and FSR support will be added in a future patch, which should offer drastic performance improvements for certain graphics cards.

You can check out Wild Hearts right now in a 10-hour trial if you’re a PC Game Pass or EA Play subscriber. You might want to check out the Wild Hearts system requirements first to make sure your graphics card can keep up on the hunt.