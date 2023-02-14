Wild Hearts won’t have microtransactions or paid DLC

All post-launch content for Wild Hearts will be in the form of free updates, including additional Kemono monsters to track down and slay, the developers say.

Wild Hearts microtransactions: A warrior with ornate red and gold armour and a massive odachi at his side stands beside a young woman blacksmith beneath the shade of a tree whose leaves have turned to red and yellow
Ian Boudreau

Wild Hearts

Koei Tecmo’s upcoming game about hunting enormous monsters, Wild Hearts, will not have microtransactions or any paid add-on content post-launch, the developers have reaffirmed in an online question and answer session. Wild Hearts appears to be taking an slightly different approach to games like Monster Hunter, with no costumes or other add-on cosmetics to purchase separately.

The Wild Hearts dev team held a Twitter question-and-answer session February 14 to field queries from fans waiting for the Wild Hearts release date later in the week. One fan noted that Wild Hearts is published by EA, and asked whether it would include “any type of microtransactions”.

“We have no plans to include MTX in Wild Hearts,” the team replied. “All post-launch content updates will be free, including new Kemono subspecies coming in March, and even more to come soon!”

That’s in line with what the team has said before: Wild Hearts will include over 20 monsters at launch, with more arriving in free DLC. The devs have also indicated before that they have no plans for microtransactions, cosmetic or otherwise, and that still seems to be the plan.

The Wild Hearts team also reassured players that Omega Force is working hard to improve performance, and that DLSS and FSR support will be added in a future patch, which should offer drastic performance improvements for certain graphics cards.

You can check out Wild Hearts right now in a 10-hour trial if you’re a PC Game Pass or EA Play subscriber. You might want to check out the Wild Hearts system requirements first to make sure your graphics card can keep up on the hunt.

Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

