Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Steam Deck compatible? If you’re both a Soulsborne fan and own Valve’s portable powerhouse, you’re likely itching to find out whether you can play the action RPG game on the go. To aid you in your quest, we’ve tried out Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on the handheld to figure out whether it’s truly compatible.

We’d highly recommend checking out Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty system requirements before diving into the game on Steam Deck. As you might suspect, you’ll need one of the best Steam Deck SD cards to install the Soulslike on the 64GB model.

Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Steam Deck compatible?

Yes, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is Steam Deck compatible, but Team Ninja says it isn’t officially supported on the handheld. That means that while it’s technically playable, the developer isn’t actively working to improve the experience on Valve’s portable PC. In turn, that potentially means specific glitches and performance issues won’t be patched, which may prevent it from earning Steam Deck Verified status.

That said, you can play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on Steam Deck, and performance doesn’t seem to be an issue. Sure, you’ll have to crank every setting down low to boost fps and prevent slideshow scenarios, but the experience is far from offensive. However, we did encounter some frame dips during combat, so that could affect your success during intense fights.

It’s worth noting that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is seemingly locked at 720p on the handheld’s screen. You could theoretically play at higher resolutions using the best Steam Deck dock, but you’ll have to put up with letterboxing when using the built-in display. Manually changing scaling settings from ‘native’ to 1280×800 sadly doesn’t resolve the issue, meaning you’ll have to put up with the quirk for now.

Our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty review delves into why the action-adventure is an enjoyable Souslike experience, and it could end up being one of the best PC games to release in 2023.