The next big WoW Dragonflight update release date is this month

The next major WoW Dragonflight update has a release date, Blizzard has now revealed. Dragonflight Content Update 10.0.5 will roll out January 24, adding some new features and cosmetics to the fantasy MMORPG.

One of the new features we’ll see with this update is the Trading Post. Players will be able to complete monthly activities that reward currency you can use there to buy cosmetic transmogs, pets, and mounts. New items and activities will be added every month starting February 1, which is when the trading posts in Stormwind and Orgrimmar open their doors.

In the Primalist Future, there’s a new Primal Storm event on the way called The Storm’s Fury. Your job is to defeat the powerful forces of the Primalists, which they’re gathering together in order to bring all of Azeroth under their control. Blizzard says the Storm’s Fury will show up every five hours, and you can enter the event by passing through the Temporal Conflux Portal in Thaldraszus.

With the Essence of the Storm earned in the event, you can buy things like the Skyskin Hornstrider and the Time-Lost Vorquin Foal pet – although you might also want to consider picking something up to ward off the cold, since the Primalists have a penchant for freezing their foes.

As we’ve reported in the past, Content Update 10.0.5 also makes common (white) and poor (grey) quality gear bind-on-equip and usable as transmogs, adding a considerable number of new options to your wardrobe.

