Here’s Microsoft Flight Simulator in World of Warcraft

If you have World of Warcraft and you’ve been wanting to check out Microsoft Flight Simulator but can’t, there’s a way to bring the aircraft experience to the MMORPG game.

A Reddit user by the name of Fumbleturkey has, using the UI-editing mod WeakAuras, designed a Warcraft Flight Simulator. You have your cockpit, complete with dials and read-outs, a first-person view, and some decoration, demonstrating the customisation power. Fumbleturkey’s flight starts on a runway, and begins to take a lap before landing in a structure to deal with some enemies, then they switch to a horse and gallop back to ground level. Sometimes you need a plane, sometimes you need a horse.

The aesthetic is goofy, a far cry from Flight Simulator’s sleek realism, but that’s part of the charm. It’s just a meme really, but it shows the potential for using WeakAuras to bend World of Warcraft for experiences it isn’t necessarily designed for. Earlier, Fumbleturkey demonstrated first-person combat using the tool, and it worked remarkably well, so a lot of potential remains untapped.

One commenter points out that this is the kind of leftfield content that emerges as a new WoW expansion draws near, and sure enough, this is happening as the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands release date gets closer. The expansion is bringing a long list of changes, so we made a list of the best things to do in WoW before Shadowlands happens.

You can watch Fumbleturkey’s test flight here:

If you’re looking at giving Shadlowlands a go, do make sure to note the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands system requirements.