WoW patch tweaks old achievement to make event mount grind easier

Blizzard has patched one of World of Warcraft’s more annoying achievements to make grinding for the Reins of the Violet Proto-Drake mount easier. Now’s your time to shine if you’ve been putting off grinding for the big ol’ pink dragon because you don’t like PvP.

Blizzard explains in a post on World of Warcraft’s forums that the School of Hard Knocks requirement for the Children’s Week achievement For the Children has been removed. The achievement still exists, though you don’t need to complete it anymore if you want to get the Reins of the Violet Proto-Drake mount.

School of Hard Knocks tasks you with summoning an orphan during the May event and completing several battleground challenges like capturing the flag in Eye of the Storm, assaulting a tower in Alterac Valley, and more. Looking at the MMORPG’s subreddit will swiftly tell you that it wasn’t everyone’s favourite achievement. Some don’t like PvP, while others report facing queue times of up-to-six hours to play.

In other WoW news, the popular long-running MMO has some significant expansions on the way. Dragonflight is launching with a new race and class called the Drathyr Evoker, though the story won’t be “high concept” like Shadowlands. WoW Classic, meanwhile, is getting Wrath of the Lich King servers. Don’t expect everything to be the same, as the Barbershop is getting more inclusive facial options to modernise the experience.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

