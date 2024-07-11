Wuthering Waves next banner and current banner schedule July 2024

What is the current and next Wuthering Waves banner? Otherwise known as Convenes, Wuthering Waves banners run on a three-week rotation, which doesn’t give you much time to decide which characters to pull and which to skip. Thankfully, our banner schedule includes both phases of the current Wuthering Waves update, along with all the upcoming banners to help you decide.

The Wuthering Waves banner system is typical for gacha games, allowing you to spend your hard-earned Wuthering Waves Tides for a chance to acquire some of the best Wuthering Waves characters and weapons. The latest Wuthering Waves codes and events can help you redeem free currency to get started. Once you’re flush with Tides, it’s time to spend them all on the current and next Wuthering Waves banner.

Wuthering Waves 1.2 banners

The Wuthering Waves 1.2 banners are slated to feature five-star characters Xiangli Yao and Zezhi in the first and second banner phase, respectively.

We’ll learn more about their elemental attributes and weapon preferences via drip marketing and the 1.2 livestream. We expect the Wuthering Waves 1.2 banners to go live on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Next Wuthering Waves banner

The next Wuthering Waves banner is Vermillion’s Ploy, which features five-star character Changli (Fusion, Sword). She will be accompanied by four-star characters Taoqi (Havoc, Broadblade), Baizhi (Glacio, Rectifier), and Mortefi (Fusion, Pistol).

The Absolute Pulsation weapon banner will include Blazing Brilliance (Sword), Jinhsi’s signature five-star weapon, along with increased drop rates for Comet Flare (Rectifier), Overture (Sword), and Undying Flame (Pistol).

These event banners comprise the second phase of Wuthering Waves 1.1 and are scheduled to run from Thursday, July 22 to Thursday, August 14, 2024.

Current Wuthering Waves banner

The current Wuthering Waves banner is Thawborn Renewal, which features five-star character Jinhsi (Spectro, Broadblade). It runs from Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Yinlin’s banner includes increased drop rates for four-star characters Sanhua (Glacio, Sword), Yangyang (Aero, Sword), and Danjin (Havoc, Sword).

Wuthering Waves weapon banner

The Wuthering Waves weapon banner is Absolute Pulsation, and features Ages of Harvest (Broadblade), Jinhsi’s five-star signature weapon. Like the character event banner, it runs from Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, July 21, 2024.

The weapon banner also includes boosted drop rates for the four-star weapons Discord (Broadblade), Commando of Conviction (Sword), and Amity Accord (Gauntlet).

Wuthering Waves permanent banners

The Wuthering Waves permanent banners offer a set pool of characters and weapons to pull from. Permanent banners include the same odds as the limited banners, though there is no 50/50 to receive a particular character or weapon like there is in event banners.

The permanent character banner is Tidal Chorus and includes the following five-star characters:

Calcharo (Electro, Broadblade)

Encore (Fusion, Rectifier)

Jianxin (Aero, Gauntlets)

Lingyang (Glacio, Gauntlets)

Verina (Spectro, Rectifier)

New players can pull for characters on the Novice Convene banner at a 20% discount rate. This banner disappears once you successfully pull your first five-star character, and is replaced with the Beginner’s Choice Convene banner. This alternate banner allows you to choose a specific five-star characters banner to wish upon, though it doesn’t offer the same discount as the initial Novice Convene banner.

The Wuthering Waves permanent weapon banner offers the same odds as the permanent character banner. However, you can also choose the preferred five-star weapon you wish to obtain, so it isn’t left entirely up to chance.

The permanent weapon banner includes the following five-star weapons:

Abyss Surges (Winter Brume: Gauntlets)

Cosmic Ripples (Winter Brume: Rectifier)

Emerald of Genesis (Winter Brume: Sword)

Lustrous Razor (Winter Brume: Broadblade)

Static Mist (Winter Brume: Pistols)

Now that you know who you can pull for in the latest Wuthering Waves banners, we’ve got plenty of free PC games that can tide you over between updates. We’ve also got all the Genshin Impact codes and AFK Journey codes you’ll ever need if you just can’t get enough of RPG games with gacha mechanics.