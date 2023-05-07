Steam’s defining turn based strategy games are 90% off

XCOM 2 sees its price drop drastically for a limited time as part of a Steam sale, with all the DLC also available at a massive discount as well, meaning you can grab one of the greatest modern turn-based strategy games for next to nothing and experience XCOM 2 with all the bells and whistles, which makes it even better than it already is.

While we all wait for XCOM 3 after Firaxis’ Marvel’s Midnight Suns wraps up, you can go out and tell all your friends about XCOM 2, which, for my money, does for modern strategy games exactly what Titanfall 2 does for FPS games: sets such a high bar it ends up in the stratosphere.

The XCOM 2 Steam sale is available until May 12, so you don’t have that long to snag one of the strategy packages worth every penny.

XCOM 2 Steam sale

There are quite a few options with the XCOM 2 Steam sale, but all choices knock the base game and bundles down by at least 90%, sometimes offering over $100 worth of game for dirt cheap, making all of these options bargains.

XCOM 2 is $5.99 / £3.49

XCOM 2 Collection (base game and all available DLC) is $8.17 / £6.35

XCOM Ultimate Collection is $19.84 / £14.89

While the XCOM 2 Collection comes with all available DLC for the game, the XCOM Ultimate Collection brings together XCOM 1 and its DLCs, XCOM 2 and its DLCs, and the spin-off XCOM Chimera Squad as well. This bundle is marked down from well over $150, and you’ve got a few days to pick it up.

If you end up jumping into XCOM 2 for the first time, we’ve got comprehensive XCOM 2 tips, an XCOM 2 DLC guide so you can figure out the scale and point of each, and even a breakdown of the greatest XCOM 2 mods, for when you want to spice up your next playthrough.

The XCOM games were on PC Game Pass for a time, so if you’re a fan of the Wasteland games, Gears Tactics, or the upcoming Game Pass hit The Lamplighters League, then I cannot recommend the alien invasion strategy simulators enough. In fact, Lamplighters League looks to be taking inspiration from XCOM 2’s War of the Chosen DLC, which without exaggeration, is probably the toughest and simultaneously most rewarding strategy experience I’ve ever had.

You’ve got a few days to pick up one of these massive XCOM deals in this Steam sale, so be sure not to miss out on them.

