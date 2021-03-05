You can get the best of XCOM for a silly price via the new Steam Ultimate Collection

There have been plenty of ups and downs, but there’s no doubting that Firaxis did a bang-up job with its modern reimagining of iconic turn-based strategy legend X-COM. 2012’s XCOM: Enemy Unknown set a gold standard for tactical strategy games, and few have managed to bottle that special blend of magic since.

Even XCOM 2, which launched in 2016, had a fairly rocky start and wasn’t really set right until the War of the Chosen expansion dropped in 2018. Then came XCOM: Chimera Squad, which released last year and was a different take on the formula. It’s probably not what hardcore XCOM fans wanted, but it’s a fun entry into the universe and had some worthy ideas of its own, as our review lays out.

You can now own all of the above, plus all associated add-ons and expansions, for as little as $40 / £27. The XCOM: Ultimate Collection is a new Steam bundle that brings together every game and DLC between XCOM, XCOM 2, and Chimera Squad. It’s integrated with Valve’s ‘complete the set’ feature, so you only pay for what you don’t already own, plus there’s a special introductory price that makes the whole whack insanely cheap for newcomers and completionists alike.

Here’s a full breakdown of what you get in the XCOM: Ultimate Collection:

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

XCOM: Enemy Unknown – Elite Soldier Pack

XCOM: Enemy Unknown – Slingshot Pack

XCOM: Enemy Within

XCOM 2

XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack

XCOM 2: Anarchy’s Children

XCOM 2: Alien Hunters

XCOM 2: Shen’s Last Gift

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen – Tactical Legacy Pack

XCOM: Chimera Squad

You can read more about the ins and outs of XCOM 2’s DLC library in our guide, otherwise we recommend checking out our XCOM 2 review, and our review of the War of the Chosen expansion to get a feel for what you’re buying. There are some great XCOM and XCOM 2 mods as well to help keep things fresh while we wait for XCOM 3 to turn up.

More like this: Read our XCOM tips guide to help you get started

It’s worth noting that the current offer on the bundle will end on March 18. After that, the collection will be more expensive as only XCOM, XCOM: Enemy Within, XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, and XCOM: Chimera Squad are discounted, while everything else will remain full price.