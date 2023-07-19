This classic XCOM-like rockets up the charts alongside Steam sale

Xenonauts 2 is finally here, as the turn-based strategy game offers up a dose of classic XCOM in a Steam Early Access launch that appears to be doing very, very well. With a sale and a quick rise on the top seller chart, Xenonauts 2 is already looking a great success.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 sales firmly putting it atop the Steam charts, it’s difficult to imagine anything getting remotely close to Larian’s next big D&D adventure, but this classic XCOM-like seems to be doing just that.

As the Xenonauts 2 release date has just come and gone, Goldhawk Interactive’s take on the strategy game genre has not only rocketed up Steam but it’s also got a pretty big sale already. Keep in mind that Xenonauts 2 is in Steam Early Access, but even with that, it looks to have had a really impressive launch. With the Xenonauts 2 Kickstarter funded four times over, this isn’t that much of a surprise.

If you haven’t heard of Xenonauts 2, it’s taking some cues from the classic X-COM games (which later became XCOM under Firaxis) in its design. You’ll engage with macro base building and maintenance and micro turn-based combat encounters with aliens. You can check it out in the trailer below.

If you like the look of Xenonauts 2, it’s actually part of a Steam sale until Tuesday, July 25 at 25% off, making it $29.99 / £26.24 as a part of a launch offer. On top of that though, Xenonauts 2 has very quickly risen up the Steam Top Sellers charts, currently sitting at number eight in the US and number three in the UK. This means that in the latter it’s currently only behind CSGO and Baldur’s Gate 3, with the scope to rise in other regions.

Since the success of indies like Dave the Diver has been all over the news, it’s great to see smaller games do well while in direct competition with triple-A games that aren’t even out yet.

Getting in on the ground floor of Xenonauts 2 at this cheaper price might just be the ideal scenario too, as Goldhawk says the game should be in early access for around nine months, with the full release offering even more content.

“The full version of Xenonauts 2 is planned to contain more UFO types, technologies, and end-game missions, however, the structure and major mechanics of the game are already present now. We also plan to conduct additional polishing, balancing, and bug fixing during the Early Access period.”

You can check out Xenonauts 2 on Steam right now, with the sale lasting for just a few more days.

