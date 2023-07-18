Baldur’s Gate 3 has already supplanted BattleBit, Call of Duty, GTA 5, and Starfield to become the best-selling paid game on Steam. With the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date drawing near, heralding the arrival of DnD-style customization and mechanics, as well as Paladins, Barbarians, Gnomes, and, of course, bear sex, the Larian RPG game has jumped dozens of places in the Steam sale chart, ranking below only free-to-play monolith CSGO and Valve’s own Steam Deck. That bodes well for Baldur’s Gate 3, and all of us eager to return to the Forgotten Realms.

We can already bring you everything there is to know on Baldur's Gate 3 races and Baldur's Gate 3 classes, but while you're preparing your ideal character and build, you can rest assured that when BG3 launches, you certainly won't be playing it alone.

For the week ending Tuesday, June 27, Baldur’s Gate 3 was way down the Steam sales chart at number 77. Since then, Larian has hosted the Panel From Hell showcase, sharing more on Baldur’s Gate 3 abilities and of course the surprising romance scene between Astarion and the Druid Halsin.

Since then, Baldur’s Gate 3 has rocketed up the sales chart, and now, for the week ending Tuesday, July 17, sits at number three below only the Steam Deck and Counter-Strike Global Offensive. BattleBit is number four, while resurgent battle royale game Naraka Bladepoint takes the fifth spot. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is number nine, while Grand Theft Auto 5 sits at number 12.

As well as Baldur's Gate 3 romance, we've also learned how BG3 wants you to toss your teammates – literally.

