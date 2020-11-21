Yakuza devs hosting 15th anniversary livestream to announce future plans

The Yakuza series is turning 15 this year, and if a new game wasn’t enough, developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is holding a special livestream to mark the occasion in December. Part of the stream will be what’s in store for the future of the open-world games.

The birthday celebration was announced on Twitter by the studio, and it’ll feature a retrospective on 15 years of the crime games and announce “future developments” (translated via Google Translate). Two of the recurring voice actors will take part, Takaya Kuroda, the voice of Kiryu Kasama, who led the first six games, and Kazuhiro Nakaya, who voiced Akira Nishikiyama in Yakuza, Yakuza 0, and Yakuza Kiwami, and Ichiban Kasuga, the protagonist of Yakuza: Like A Dragon. The stream will be viewable live on Youtube, through this link, on December 8 at 03:00 PST / 06:00 EST / 11:00 GMT.

There’s all sorts of predictions and hopes for what might be announced. Perhaps the most sought after is Yakuza 3 through Yakuza 6 on PC, bringing the bulk of the mainline games to Steam. Another possible option is a preliminary announcement of the next direct sequel, Yakuza: Like A Dragon 2, continuing Ichiban Kasuga’s story as started in Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

Our Ian Boudreau was fond of Like A Dragon, to say the least, calling it “one of this year’s must-play games” in his review. He most certainly wasn’t alone, either.

A longtime producer on the Yakuza games recently said he’d like to make a Sonic game. Doubtful we’ll hear anything about that here, but stranger things have happened.