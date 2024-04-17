Our last chance to play the Zenless Zone Zero beta is finally here, as we have a date for the third Amplifying Test ahead of a full release date for the HoYoverse gacha game later this year. The beta will likely last a couple of weeks, so double check your emails to make sure you’re one of the people who got an invite.

The final Zenless Zone Zero beta is almost here, as HoYoverse gives us a start date for when the lucky few of us will be running around New Eridu in the anime game before the full launch. There’s a bit you’ll need to know before diving into Zenless Zone Zero, but I’ve got you covered.

First up, not everyone who signed up for the beta will be let in, as HoYoverse is still being quite selective with players, so you should have already had an email if you’re getting in. That said, there are going to be plenty of Zenless Zone Zero free rewards at launch for those of us who signed up for the beta either way.

Note that you can only use one device during the ZZZ beta, so whichever PC or mobile device you log in with will be locked to the beta. HoYoverse says if you do change devices you’ll be automatically banned. With the full Zenless Zone Zero release date slated for later this year, you don’t want to get a ban before it’s even out.

The third Zenless Zone Zero beta is running from Wednesday April 17 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET or Thursday April 18 at 3am BST / 1pm AEDT. HoYoverse says the beta end time will be announced later, but they typically last for around two weeks. You’ll be notified if you got into the ZZZ beta, if not you’ll just have to wait for the full launch later in 2024.

If you’re one of the lucky ones getting into New Eridu for the final time before launch, we’ve got everything you need to know about Zenless Zone Zero banners and Zenless Zone Zero codes to help you get started.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.