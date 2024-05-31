Zotac Zone specs leak, and they’re pretty impressive

Ahead of its official debut at Computex, the Zonac Zone specs have leaked in full, and while they’re pretty impressive, it may struggle against some more established devices in the market, unless, of course, it has a competitive price.

While the Zotac Zone specs leak has opened the market up to some interesting comparisons, it’s unlikely to challenge the Steam Deck as the best handheld gaming PC any time soon.

Here are the leaked Zotac Zone specs:

Zotac Zone leaked specs APU AMD Ruzen 7 8840U, 8 cores and 16 threads up to 5.1GHz SoC GPU AMD iGPU, 12CU at 2.7GHz (max 28W) RAM 16GB LPDDR5X 7500MHz Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe 2280 SSD Display 7-inch 1080 AMOLED, 120Hz Battery 48.4Wh Weight Less than 700g OS Windows 11

The leak comes via VideoCardz and it highlights certain specs which are yet to be finalized. This is likely down to the prototype models being used at Computex not being completely representative of the final product, and further changes could be made.

In terms of raw power, the Zotac Zone will sit on par with most mainstream handhelds available right now. It falls short of the ROG Ally X on RAM capacity but can boast an improved AMOLED display that is sure to pique the interest of those who wanted the same from Asus and Lenovo. However, the 48.5Wh battery is among the smallest, with less than an hour and a half expected per charge, although this will depend entirely on the game being played.

Another feature that will catch people’s attention is the use of Windows 11, which, as Phil Spencer has previously noted, is a considerable drawback for devices like the ROG Ally and Legion Go. Valve’s Linux-based SteamOS has its drawbacks too, but is still arguably the simplest handheld operating system to navigate.

You can check out our ROG Ally review and Legion Go review to read our thoughts on the other major Windows-based handheld gaming PCs.