Get Saints Row and Forspoken with AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPUs

AMD is giving away Saints Row for free with Radeon RX 6000 GPUs, and specific models also include Forspoken, and Sniper Elite 5. Dubbed the Radeon Raise the Game Bundle, the offer could give players a reason to pick up a current-gen graphics card instead of jumping on the next-gen bandwagon later this year, especially if you’re planning on picking up any of the included games.

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 bundle covers the company’s full range of RDNA 2 GPUs, from the entry-level RX 6400 to the RX 6950 XT. To receive a copy of all three games, you’ll have to pick up one of the red team’s best graphics cards, as lower-spec options will either come with just Saints Row and/or Forspoken. Participating retailers include the AMD store, Microcentre, and Newegg, while UK residents can also snag the deal at Scan Computers.

The Radeon Raise the Game deal gives AMD the opportunity to promote features like AMD FSR, an upscaler that aims to help gaming PCs boost fps at higher resolutions. The promotional page highlights the RX 6000 ray tracing and the benefits of using a FreeSync gaming monitor.

It’s worth reiterating that next-gen graphics cards are on the horizon, as rumours suggest RDNA 3 cards like the Radeon RX 7900 XT will show up in October. Nvidia RTX 4000 GPUs might show up at roughly the same time, and the RTX 4090 reportedly sets the gaming PC performance bar higher than ever.