Custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 GPUs could actually show up at launch

Recent rumours place doubt on the arrival of custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 graphics cards, but some may actually show up on time. That means you might be able to snag a board partner GPU before Christmas, even if we’ve yet to see specs.

Yesterday, reports implied that custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 GPUs could show up late to the party (up to two weeks to be exact). Reference RX 7900 XT and XTX cards are still on track for a December 13 release, but AIB partner variants seemingly weren’t catching the same train.

According to ComputerBase, there’s now reason to believe board partners will actually have RDNA 3 cards ready for launch. While the German publication doesn’t name any specific vendors outright, Asus, Sapphire, and Powercolor are among the first to actually show off their take on AMD’s best graphics card contender.

Naturally, we’d advise sprinkling the usual grain of salt on all of the above, as AMD vendors have yet to reveal their next-gen AMD plans. In addition, we’re also still waiting for custom specs, which could be a sign that they’re not quite ready yet.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX will lead AMD’s two-card army into battle, and team red says it’s actually an RTX 4080 rival. In a way, it feels like the RTX 4090 will be left wandering no man’s land looking for a challenger, but perhaps a custom variant will emerge that can give the Lovelace Leviathan somewhat of a fight.

Our Nvidia RTX 4080 review puts the pricey new GPU through its paces, and it’s a killer 4K graphics card. We’ll be giving AMD’s Radeon range the same treatment when it arrives next month, so watch this space for benchmarks and impressions.