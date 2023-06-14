Anime Dimensions codes June 2023

Where can you find Anime Dimensions codes? No doubt you’re no stranger to Roblox’s anime offerings, as there are loads of them out there. However, this one is a good option if you ever want to transform into the likes of Goku, Luffy, or Naruto and punch/Ki Blast/ninjitsu your way through hordes of enemies.

There are plenty of other anime-inspired games on the Roblox platform with redeemable codes for free in-game currency and more. This includes Anime Adventures codes, Project Slayers codes, and Kage Tycoon codes. For now, though, here are some Anime Dimensions codes that can get you free gems and boosts for your chosen fighter.

New Anime Dimensions codes

These are the latest Anime Dimensions codes:

A166KANE – 100 gems and free boosts

– 100 gems and free boosts 1TOR65RO – 100 gems and free boosts

– 100 gems and free boosts MIST – 300 gems and free boosts

– 300 gems and free boosts U16TA4 – 100 gems and free boosts

– 100 gems and free boosts ESPER163 – 100 gems and free boosts

– 100 gems and free boosts 1TEN6GU2 – 100 gems and free boosts

– 100 gems and free boosts 16RE1D – 100 gems and free boosts

– 100 gems and free boosts 15VI9O – 100 gems and free boosts

Expired codes

LOVE

WO1R58LD

1TO57NJURO

1WA5TE6R

C1URS52ED

1PRIES4TESS8

HUNDRED

WANO

1S5LAYER5

1BATT5LE4

PO1CHIT42

1CHA4INS3AW

1J4I4N

CONTR14OL6

1FIE45ND

K14IN7G

BANKAI

HA1T50SU

SA1G5E1

1AL4TE9R

WORLD

SUN

CHAINSAW

CHAINSAW2

RED139

NEWYEAR

ULTRA

1N40OMI

GIFT

700M

1OB38I

HALLOWEEN

MU1G4E1TSU

M1OC3H0I

TOB1U35

SH133LD

AK1U3MA4

BA131KUBRO

BEAST

1CY3BO2RG

SEASON2

B1EA3S6T

13SH7RINE

oneyear

PETS

11BESTB8OY

H11ANA9

ITABO120RI

SOUND

MO1N21KE

M1EGU2ESTS2U

ALTER123

REAP1E24R

CRI125MSON

E1MP2E6ROR

RED

1RAMU2RA7

MO1NA2RC9H

NOJ128

600MVISITS

11BESTB8OY

NIGH7TMA1RE1

1NIL1IN6

KONEKI6

KONNOMIL3

FLUFFY9

BESTBOY8

SUMMER7

HALFTENGOKU

ONIMIL4

500MILLIONV

TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE

1PASTA11

1SUS12KY

R1O1K3IA

PRI11EST4ESS

GEAR5

MIL2MIK

MIL1ALISA

TYFOR1MILLION

10KMORETOAMILLION

20KMORETOAMIL

970COMBAT

ESDEAF960

SLIME

STRONGEST

950SUNG

940NOJO

093000

92000

910KC00DE

How do I redeem Anime Dimensions codes?

If you want free Anime Dimensions codes, you can get them by following these step-by-step instructions:

Open Roblox and launch Anime Dimensions.

Pick your character and click the Twitter icon to the left of the screen.

Enter your code in the text pop-up that appears and click Go to redeem your code.

How do I get more Anime Dimensions codes?

You can get more Anime Dimensions codes by following @coolbullsAS on Twitter. New codes on this Twitter feed appear once every few weeks. Some of these codes also show up on the start-up screen for the game, and there’s also a Discord server that can occasionally offer additional codes not seen on Twitter.

Those are all of the valid Anime Dimensions codes. We will regularly check to see if any more appear in the future and which ones currently valid expire, so do come back soon. As for the main Roblox platform, we also keep a regularly updated list of the best Roblox games in 2023 and all currently valid Roblox promo codes. We also have all the latest Roblox music codes if that piques your interest. For parents and guardians, as well as those curious about the world of Roblox, you may be wondering is Roblox safe for you or your child to play. Check out our guide to stay up to date.