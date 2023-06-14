Anime Dimensions codes June 2023

Where can you find Anime Dimensions codes? No doubt you’re no stranger to Roblox’s anime offerings, as there are loads of them out there. However, this one is a good option if you ever want to transform into the likes of Goku, Luffy, or Naruto and punch/Ki Blast/ninjitsu your way through hordes of enemies.
There are plenty of other anime-inspired games on the Roblox platform with redeemable codes for free in-game currency and more. This includes Anime Adventures codes, Project Slayers codes, and Kage Tycoon codes. For now, though, here are some Anime Dimensions codes that can get you free gems and boosts for your chosen fighter.
New Anime Dimensions codes
These are the latest Anime Dimensions codes:
- A166KANE – 100 gems and free boosts
- 1TOR65RO – 100 gems and free boosts
- MIST – 300 gems and free boosts
- U16TA4 – 100 gems and free boosts
- ESPER163 – 100 gems and free boosts
- 1TEN6GU2 – 100 gems and free boosts
- 16RE1D – 100 gems and free boosts
- 15VI9O – 100 gems and free boosts
Expired codes
- LOVE
- WO1R58LD
- 1TO57NJURO
- 1WA5TE6R
- C1URS52ED
- 1PRIES4TESS8
- HUNDRED
- WANO
- 1S5LAYER5
- 1BATT5LE4
- PO1CHIT42
- 1CHA4INS3AW
- 1J4I4N
- CONTR14OL6
- 1FIE45ND
- K14IN7G
- BANKAI
- HA1T50SU
- SA1G5E1
- 1AL4TE9R
- WORLD
- SUN
- CHAINSAW
- CHAINSAW2
- RED139
- NEWYEAR
- ULTRA
- 1N40OMI
- GIFT
- 700M
- 1OB38I
- HALLOWEEN
- MU1G4E1TSU
- M1OC3H0I
- TOB1U35
- SH133LD
- AK1U3MA4
- BA131KUBRO
- BEAST
- 1CY3BO2RG
- SEASON2
- B1EA3S6T
- 13SH7RINE
- oneyear
- PETS
- 11BESTB8OY
- H11ANA9
- ITABO120RI
- SOUND
- MO1N21KE
- M1EGU2ESTS2U
- ALTER123
- REAP1E24R
- CRI125MSON
- E1MP2E6ROR
- RED
- 1RAMU2RA7
- MO1NA2RC9H
- NOJ128
- 600MVISITS
- 11BESTB8OY
- NIGH7TMA1RE1
- 1NIL1IN6
- KONEKI6
- KONNOMIL3
- FLUFFY9
- BESTBOY8
- SUMMER7
- HALFTENGOKU
- ONIMIL4
- 500MILLIONV
- TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE
- 1PASTA11
- 1SUS12KY
- R1O1K3IA
- PRI11EST4ESS
- GEAR5
- MIL2MIK
- MIL1ALISA
- TYFOR1MILLION
- 10KMORETOAMILLION
- 20KMORETOAMIL
- 970COMBAT
- ESDEAF960
- SLIME
- STRONGEST
- 950SUNG
- 940NOJO
- 093000
- 92000
- 910KC00DE
How do I redeem Anime Dimensions codes?
If you want free Anime Dimensions codes, you can get them by following these step-by-step instructions:
- Open Roblox and launch Anime Dimensions.
- Pick your character and click the Twitter icon to the left of the screen.
- Enter your code in the text pop-up that appears and click Go to redeem your code.
How do I get more Anime Dimensions codes?
You can get more Anime Dimensions codes by following @coolbullsAS on Twitter. New codes on this Twitter feed appear once every few weeks. Some of these codes also show up on the start-up screen for the game, and there’s also a Discord server that can occasionally offer additional codes not seen on Twitter.
Those are all of the valid Anime Dimensions codes. We will regularly check to see if any more appear in the future and which ones currently valid expire, so do come back soon. As for the main Roblox platform, we also keep a regularly updated list of the best Roblox games in 2023 and all currently valid Roblox promo codes. We also have all the latest Roblox music codes if that piques your interest. For parents and guardians, as well as those curious about the world of Roblox, you may be wondering is Roblox safe for you or your child to play. Check out our guide to stay up to date.