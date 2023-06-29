Anime Fighters Simulator codes June 2023

What are the new Anime Fighters Simulator codes? With the classic Roblox anime adventure getting a new lease of life in 2023, we’ve been hard at work testing codes to get you streaming through the latest update as soon as it drops. Even if you haven’t played Anime Fighters Simulator in a while, the freebies on offer can quickly get you back to full strength or, if you’re a veteran, send you hurtling further up the leaderboards.

New Anime Fighters Simulator codes

Here are the latest Anime Fighters Simulator codes:

SubToFminusmic – Two shiny potions

– Two shiny potions CALEBSHELLO – Ten dungeon tokens

CALEBSHELLO – Ten dungeon tokens

!BOSSSTUDIO! – 15-minute luck boost

AFSComeback – Two dungeon tokens

Insane1Million – Various items

TheAbyss – Various items

WorldAtWar – Various items

UpdateDelaySad – Various items

DungeonRefund3 – Free boosts

SummerEvent2 – Free boosts

DungeonRefund2 – Free boosts

MiniUpdatePog – Free boosts

DungeonRefund – Free boosts

SummerEvent – Various items

– Free boosts SoulAcademy – Free boosts

SoulAcademy – Free boosts

Thanks900k – Various items

Sub2Codenex – Ten-minute luck boost

Sub2Veyar – Ten-minute luck boost

BronzePiece_ – Various items

RealDaireb – Various items

ToadBoi – Ten-minute luck boost

sulley1m – Various items

otrademark – One divine fruit

Expired codes

AFSAnniversary

SorcererEmpire

FourthOfJuly

HalfBillion

800klikes

TimeTravelTokyo

OrcaPrison

Update25.3

WorldOfGames

FashionEmpire

AFSAnniversary

LandOfGuts

2k22

700klikes

PsychicCity

TheHole

NinjaCity

NinjaCityRaid

PassiveBug

PassiveBug2

Christmas

Underworld

IceWastes

cyclxnee

FlameCity

We’ll move any expired AFS codes from the first list down into the second as they expire.

We check them regularly so you don’t have to. Some of the currently working codes have been around for close to a year, but the 2023 change of developers could expedite the expiration of older codes soon. Use them while you can.

How do I use Anime Fighters Simulator codes?

Once you’re all logged into Roblox and Anime Fighters Simulator, you can redeem your AFS codes straight away. Just look for the little Twitter icon nestled between the button cluster on the left side of the screen.

Once the code menu appears, just type (or paste) your Anime Fighters Simulator codes in one by one, tapping the “>” button each time to redeem any working ones.

Any rewards will go straight into your inventory. You don’t need to worry about any surprise boosts activating automatically.

How do I get more Anime Fighters Simulator codes?

You can get more Anime Fighters Simulator codes by following a bunch of different social media profiles belonging to the game’s developers. Anime Fighters Simulator has changed hands a few times over the years, there’s every chance you’re following accounts that used to provide codes but now won’t.

Daireb and BronzePiece would be examples of social media profiles that likely won’t be dishing out Anime Fighters Simulator codes from now on, but it doesn’t hurt to follow them if you’re feeling hopeful.

For new Anime Fighters Simulator codes, follow Theboss on YouTube. He’s a developer with many big Roblox anime games under his belt. Second to that, he’s promising codes on his Instragram, too. We’ll link his Twitter profile purely because it’s listed under the game’s Codes menu, but he’s only using it to redirect to his Instragram. Still, you never know when he might change his mind.

One other place you’ll want to hit up regularly is the official Anime Fighters Discord channel. With over 360,000 members sitting around waiting for new codes to drop, why not add to their ranks? You’ll get patch notes there and generally have an easier time getting help from the community if you’re even in an in-game pickle.

