Anime Fighters Simulator codes June 2023

What are the new Anime Fighters Simulator codes? With the classic Roblox anime adventure getting a new lease of life in 2023, we’ve been hard at work testing codes to get you streaming through the latest update as soon as it drops. Even if you haven’t played Anime Fighters Simulator in a while, the freebies on offer can quickly get you back to full strength or, if you’re a veteran, send you hurtling further up the leaderboards.
While we wait for the next Anime Fighters Simulator update, consider checking out some of the best Roblox games for 2023. For a few noteworthy specifics and recommendations, you can’t go wrong with Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes, and Shinobi Life 2 codes. They’re hallmarks of the Roblox anime category. For another mishmash of your favorite characters, All Star Tower Defense codes are popular, too.
New Anime Fighters Simulator codes
Here are the latest Anime Fighters Simulator codes:
- SubToFminusmic – Two shiny potions
- CALEBSHELLO – Ten dungeon tokens
- !BOSSSTUDIO! – 15-minute luck boost
- AFSComeback – Two dungeon tokens
- Insane1Million – Various items
- TheAbyss – Various items
- WorldAtWar – Various items
- UpdateDelaySad – Various items
- DungeonRefund3 – Free boosts
- SummerEvent2 – Free boosts
- DungeonRefund2 – Free boosts
- MiniUpdatePog – Free boosts
- DungeonRefund – Free boosts
- SummerEvent – Various items
- MiniUpdatePog – Free boosts
- SoulAcademy – Free boosts
- Thanks900k – Various items
- Sub2Codenex – Ten-minute luck boost
- Sub2Veyar – Ten-minute luck boost
- BronzePiece_ – Various items
- RealDaireb – Various items
- ToadBoi – Ten-minute luck boost
- sulley1m – Various items
- otrademark – One divine fruit
- 1MilFaves – Yen and EXP boosts
Expired codes
- AFSAnniversary
- SorcererEmpire
- FourthOfJuly
- HalfBillion
- 800klikes
- TimeTravelTokyo
- OrcaPrison
- Update25.3
- WorldOfGames
- FashionEmpire
- AFSAnniversary
- LandOfGuts
- 2k22
- 700klikes
- PsychicCity
- TheHole
- NinjaCity
- NinjaCityRaid
- PassiveBug
- PassiveBug2
- Christmas
- Underworld
- IceWastes
- cyclxnee
- FlameCity
We’ll move any expired AFS codes from the first list down into the second as they expire.
We check them regularly so you don’t have to. Some of the currently working codes have been around for close to a year, but the 2023 change of developers could expedite the expiration of older codes soon. Use them while you can.
How do I use Anime Fighters Simulator codes?
Once you’re all logged into Roblox and Anime Fighters Simulator, you can redeem your AFS codes straight away. Just look for the little Twitter icon nestled between the button cluster on the left side of the screen.
Once the code menu appears, just type (or paste) your Anime Fighters Simulator codes in one by one, tapping the “>” button each time to redeem any working ones.
Any rewards will go straight into your inventory. You don’t need to worry about any surprise boosts activating automatically.
How do I get more Anime Fighters Simulator codes?
You can get more Anime Fighters Simulator codes by following a bunch of different social media profiles belonging to the game’s developers. Anime Fighters Simulator has changed hands a few times over the years, there’s every chance you’re following accounts that used to provide codes but now won’t.
Daireb and BronzePiece would be examples of social media profiles that likely won’t be dishing out Anime Fighters Simulator codes from now on, but it doesn’t hurt to follow them if you’re feeling hopeful.
For new Anime Fighters Simulator codes, follow Theboss on YouTube. He’s a developer with many big Roblox anime games under his belt. Second to that, he’s promising codes on his Instragram, too. We’ll link his Twitter profile purely because it’s listed under the game’s Codes menu, but he’s only using it to redirect to his Instragram. Still, you never know when he might change his mind.
One other place you’ll want to hit up regularly is the official Anime Fighters Discord channel. With over 360,000 members sitting around waiting for new codes to drop, why not add to their ranks? You’ll get patch notes there and generally have an easier time getting help from the community if you’re even in an in-game pickle.
Still feeling the need for more Roblox adventures? Some of the most popular games around use a similar feature to dish out freebies. For more, get a load of these PLS Donate codes or Punch Wall Simulator codes. For more anime-inspired experiences, we have GPO codes and Project Slayers codes as well.