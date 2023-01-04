Apex Legends Control returns in Spellbound collection event

Fans of the Apex Legends Control mode – your time has come. The fan-favourite control point limited-time mode makes its return to the battle royale game once more, as part of the Apex Legends Spellbound collection event taking place during January. There’s still a little while before the Apex Legends season 16 release date arrives, but this event should give players plenty to keep them amused in the meantime.

The Apex Legends Spellbound collection event runs January 10-24. Respawn notes that the event features “24 enchanting limited-time cosmetics” including legendary skins for Vantage, Seer, Mad Maggie, and Mirage, along with the new Seer Heirloom – the Showstoppers. If you manage to unlock all of the other cosmetics before the event ends, you’ll automatically earn this latest addition to the lineup of Apex Legends Heirlooms.

Many players – myself included – will no doubt be glad to see the return of Control, one of the most beloved Apex Legends limited-time modes. These 9v9 battles feature infinite respawns, with the focus instead placed on capturing control points dotted around the map. It’s a really great way to get some more rigorous practice in without all the slow setup of a standard game, and it’s also just a ton of fun.

You can watch the Spellbound collection event trailer below:

In addition to the event, Respawn recently announced that it has been conducting Apex Legends matchmaking tests “in one region” to attempt to create more balanced matches, following many months of complaints from players and even instances of lobbies turning to mob justice against higher-ranked players.

Respawn says it is “seeing promising results as players are able to make more kills,” showing a chart indicating that a higher percentage of players per match are able to net at least one kill. The team says it will “continue to monitor and have a blog with more insights to come,” so we’ll be sure to let you know when we have more information.

