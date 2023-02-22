Official Atomic Heart FOV fix addressed by FPS game dev Mundfish

If you’ve been wanting an Atomic Heart FOV fix for the new sci-fi FPS game – you’re in luck! The developer has confirmed that it is working on adding the in-game FOV options that it didn’t launch with.

Our Atomic Heart review can tell you everything you need to know about the game, but right now the PC options for the shooter are lacking some key features; an FOV fix being chief among them. Developer Mundfish knows we want the feature added at least, and has issued a statement promising the option in the future.

“We’re aware of the inquires to include FOV settings into the game and are glad to announce that the team is already working on it!” Mundfish says. It will be included in one of the nearest updates, about which we will additionally inform you.”

There’s no word on when this Atomic Heart update will drop, but it’s likely that Mundfish is putting something together to address the biggest player concerns and issues with Atomic Heart since its launch.

Many of us have been concerned about the Atomic Heart FOV issue since the shooter came out, and while there is an external plug-in that can resolve the issue, it isn’t a total fix for everyone, so you might not get the results you’d hoped for. You could get back-to-back crashes when using the unofficial method; so beware.

In the meantime, we’ve got a breakdown of each of the Atomic Heart weapons, alongside the Atomic Heart bosses, and the Atomic Heart system requirements as well.

Developer Mundfish has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks after it was alleged that the Russian government stands to gain financially from the release of Atomic Heart. This is due to the fact that investors involved in the financing of Mundfish include GEM Capital, an investment fund whose founder has ties to Gazprom and VTB Bank, both of which are majority-owned by the Russian state.

Mundfish is also partnering with VK (formerly Mail.RU) for the Russian release of Atomic Heart, evading sanctions on Steam – VK is also majority-owned by the Russian state through Gazprombank, and Mundfish’s CEO is a former Creative Director at Mail.RU.

With Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, many players are now choosing to boycott the game in protest and donate money to organisations like The Ukraine Crisis Appeal, International Rescue Committee, and the British Red Cross.