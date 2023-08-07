How do you break cracked walls in Baldur’s Gate 3? You may have encountered some of these in your adventures and not know how to dismantle them to find what lies beyond. Perhaps you can find a secret passage to your next objective or even some valuable treasure that you’d otherwise miss out on. You’ll never know until you bring down the wall.

But the main question is: how? You’d be forgiven that a cracked wall in Baldur’s Gate 3 would have some mechanism you need to activate to bring it down, making it one of many puzzles that, according to our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, makes for a “layered and complex” world. Actually, the solution is far simpler and relies on the innate abilities of the BG3 class of your hero or any of their companions to overcome these challenges.

Breaking cracked walls in Baldur’s Gate 3

To break cracked walls in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must first examine the wall by right-clicking it and choosing the Examine option to see its resistance. From there, you can break them by inflicting bludgeoning damage from a character with a weapon capable of doing that type of damage or by casting Radiant or Force spells, depending on which elements the wall isn’t resistant to.

And that is how to break cracked walls in Baldur’s Gate 3. Note that these tips work for breaking down most doors as well. You can get a list of the Baldur’s Gate 3 spells if you want to know what may work against your stony adversary. You may also wish to know if you can skip fights in Baldur’s Gate 3, or perhaps you want to learn how to speak to the dead in Baldur’s Gate 3, as this can also bring about long-lost secrets.