Baldur’s Gate 3 composer says a videogame music “renaissance” is here

Baldur’s Gate 3 deserves all the awards it’s been getting this year. The entire team at Larian made something truly special, and the musical score is a big part of that whether you realize it or not. Videogame music has always been well appreciated by players and developers alike, but the BG3 composer thinks we’re still in the middle of a new era for the medium.

Baldur’s Gate 3 composer and music director Borislav Slavov says we’re currently in a “renaissance” of music for videogames with prestigious awards, live symphonic concerts, and more helping bolster the recognition these soundtracks deserve – Larian’s RPG game included.

“The last few weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster for me. A kind message from a colleague game composer made me realize something – we are witnessing a true renaissance of videogame music,” Slavov, who worked on BG3, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Crysis 2 and 3, and a whole lot more says via X.

“More than ever videogame music is being recognized as an art in its own right. Symphonic game concerts are being sold out within days. Music from the games we love is part of our everyday life.”

“All of this is the result of our longtime collective efforts, love, and never-ending passion for what we do, fellow videogame music composers! Our beloved audience feels this genuine and emotional driving force. Your work is inspiring and I feel happy and proud to be one of you today.

“Video game music finally received a separate Grammy category last year and with the first musicals based on video games out there already, I think it won’t be long before we see a trend for West End and Broadway game-based productions.”

While Baldur’s Gate 3 hasn’t been nominated for the videogame and interactive media Grammy in 2024, the new category in the awards show was only introduced last year in 2023. However, this doesn’t mean BG3 has been without awards, sweeping Game of the Year at both The Golden Joysticks and The Game Awards, alongside plenty more awards at both shows.

With the upcoming Stardew Valley concert tour, Sonic Symphony tour, and some great performances at this year’s The Game Awards, the interest in videogame music isn’t going anywhere. Baldur’s Gate 3 is another great example of how the music from a game can easily worm its way into your head too, with the same songs playing so often that you’ll end up humming them at any given moment.

If you’re looking for ways to spice up your next BG3 playthrough we’ve also got your back with some incredible Baldur’s Gate 3 mods, alongside the best way to demolish your enemies with the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds too.

Remember to follow us on Google News for daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews, or get our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some great bargains.