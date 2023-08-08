Where is Dammon in Baldur’s Gate 3? The Tiefling Blacksmith known as Dammon can be found roaming the Emerald Grove in Act 1, but depending on your decisions, he may end up dead when you need him in Act 2.

Dammon is one of the only blacksmiths in Baldur’s Gate 3 that can utilize Infernal Iron, a special piece of metal that has been infused with the fires of Hell. If you’ve added Karlach to your party, you need to find Infernal Iron to hand over to Dammon so he can repair Karlach’s infernal engine. Karlach can become one of the best BG3 companions depending on what party comp you’ve settled on. Here’s where you can find Dammon in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to find Dammon in Baldur’s Gate 3

Emerald Grove in Act 1

Last Light Inn in Act 2

Forge of the Nine in Act 3

Don’t forget that Dammon, along with plenty of other Tieflings can get caught in the crossfire when moving from the Emerald Grove. The only way to avoid this is to tell Dammon to move before any fighting takes place, that way he will definitely make his way to the Last Light Inn. Finally, ahead of the big event in Act 3, Dammon heads to Baldur’s Gate to set up his blacksmithing business in the Forge of the Nine.

It’s worth pointing out that Karlach only needs two upgrades to her infernal engine, so you only need to find two pieces of Infernal Iron. There’s a good chance you may find more on your adventures, but Dammon currently doesn’t offer you any other options to use this special metal. We might not have explored every option with Dammon, but from what we’ve been able to see in our game so far, you cannot do anything with your Infernal Iron once you complete Karlach’s companion quest.

Those are the locations you need to find Dammon in Baldur’s Gate 3. In the meantime, don’t forget you can create the perfect BG3 builds with our handy guide. Speaking of handy guides, we also have a respec guide in case you need to reassign your favorite character’s stat points.