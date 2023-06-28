How to disarm traps in Baldur’s Gate 3

How do you disarm traps in Baldur’s Gate 3? The world of BG3 is littered with dangers; you’ve got mad townsfolk, dragon-riding demons, and various sizes of flora and fauna ready to tear you limb from limb. The silent killer, however, is the humble trap – a hidden device that lies in wait for one of your party, snaring them, and most probably causing some serious damage.

Thankfully, there is a way to disarm these Baldur’s Gate 3 traps should you be able to detect them before they go off, but it depends on your Baldur’s Gate 3 class, as some characters just don’t have the perception or the sleight of hand to pull off the delicate activity. Get up to speed with traps before the Baldur’s Gate release date to ensure you won’t fall foul of the hidden killer when the time comes.

How do you disarm traps in Baldur’s Gate 3?

To disarm a trap in Baldur’s Gate 3, right-click on the armed device, and select the disarm ability. This requires a trap disarm toolkit and a character with a reasonably high sleight of hand stat. If the disarm trap ability is successful, you will retain your trap disarm toolkit and the device will be rendered useless. If you fail the disarm, however, you lose your trap disarm toolkit, and you risk the trap going off in the face of whoever attempted it.

There are other, slightly less delicate ways of disarming a trap, which involve hitting the device with a spell or a ranged attack or dropping an object on it. This comes with its own set of issues, as the trap will still go off, so anything in the surrounding area could be damaged. Use with caution, or if you have no other option.

Where can you find trap disarm toolkits?

Trap disarm toolkits are important items for any aspiring thief, and while they can be rare to find in the world, they can be purchased from several vendors for 10GP apiece. Trap disarm toolkits can be purchased from:

Druid Grove

Shattered Sanctum

Myconid Village

Zhemtarim Hideout

Toll House, the Risen Road

Now you know how to disarm traps in Baldur’s Gate 3, stock up on those disarm toolkits to ensure that no silly little devices will stand in your way ever again. If you can’t wait for BG3 to release, check out this best RPGs list or maybe even jump into Baldur’s Gate 2, which is free on Prime Gaming right now.