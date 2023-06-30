How to change Baldur’s Gate 3 party members

How do you change party members in Baldur’s Gate 3? There will come a time when the people you’re traveling with may not be the best option for a particular fight or do well within the confines of the dungeon you’re exploring. Perhaps the mere presence of a certain face will send negotiations spiraling into a blaze of fire, and you wish to avoid combat?

Sadly, it’s not as easy to change Baldur’s Gate 3 party members here as in other RPG games. In fact, because of its Dungeons & Dragons engine, Baldur’s Gate 3 makes a few things a lot harder, including reviving characters and disarming traps. As the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date is now much closer, we thought we’d help simplify this process by giving you the steps required to switch your party members.

How to switch Baldur’s Gate 3 party members

To change Baldur’s Gate 3 party members, you must return to camp to find your other companions. You then need to talk to a character in your party and ask them to leave you and rest. This will free a slot in your party, which you can invite any companion to your active roster.

Changing Baldur’s Gate 3 party members is as easy as that. Of course, there are other things you can do at camp, so make sure you check out our guide to learn more. We also have details on the other Baldur’s Gate 3 companions and details about every playable race and class in the game.