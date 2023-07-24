Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t have a ‘Game Master Mode,’ but it will have mods

With Baldur’s Gate 3 fast approaching, one of the biggest and best RPG games could be in our possession very soon. To that end, Baldur’s Gate 3 director and Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke has done a new interview that dives into post-launch support, mods, and so much more. So we’ve brought together some of the biggest details ahead of the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date in August.

Vincke was asked about both a Dungeon Master tool from Larian Studios and Baldur’s Gate 3 modding support in a new Dropped Frames interview, which you can find embedded below.

“No, I don’t think [so], because that would be a huge undertaking on its own,” Vincke said of a Larian-built DM tool to let players make their own campaigns. “I wish we had it because it would make our jobs easier, but it would be very complicated.”

While that might come as a disappointment to some, an entire suite of tools to help players make their own D&D campaigns within Baldur’s Gate 3 would be a frankly colossal undertaking for Larian, on top of making an incredibly lengthy fantasy RPG.

Divinity Original Sin 2 did have Game Master mode, which would basically let you transplant your own D&D campaigns and have a highly curated tabletop-like experience in the game. The DOS2 Game Master was essentially one tabletop DM that could edit and curate custom content for your team of adventurers to deal with, so it looks like Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t have anything like that.

BG3 mods will fair a lot better though, as explained by Vincke. “We will support modding, after release, there will be a lot of support coming for modding, but not right away.

“It will still be quite a challenge to do it,” Vincke adds, “the engine is there, which allows you to do a lot of stuff, but the problem is the visuals you’ll have to put in.” Vincke goes on to tie BG3 modding to this proposed GM tool, saying that modders could feasibly put a team together and make a dungeon or play space within the Larian engine, but that it would just take a lot of staff and time.

As the game released in Steam Early Access back in 2020, Baldur’s Gate 3 mods have actually already taken off, as we’ve put the best of them together and will continue to expand upon our breakdown after release. Vincke has already said that the base game of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be like your own Game of Thrones adventure as well, so it’s not like BG3 will be small in scope.

Vincke was also asked about future content plans for Baldur’s Gate 3, which does seem a bit of a big ask considering the absolutely massive RPG isn’t even out yet, but he had this to say: “We’re a studio like any other, right? So we already know what we’re going to do next, but we haven’t alluded to it at all as it’s so early.”

