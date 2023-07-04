What are the best Baldur’s Gate 3 weapons? In Dungeons and Dragons games, weapons come in all shapes and sizes. While many characters can wield a simple proficiency dagger or club, it takes a degree of skill to master using the more complex martial weapons such as a Battleaxe.

Depending on which of the many Baldur’s Gate 3 classes your party members specialize in, there are different factors to consider when determining which are the best in the RPG game. Some have enhanced damage output if they hit an enemy, while others come with a unique weapon skill. Finding the rarest gear in Baldur’s Gate 3 will take you into uncharted territory and even dangerous dungeons. So as you take that long rest at one of the game’s camps, it may be worth looking at our top picks below for the locations where you can find the best weapons.

Best Baldur’s Gate 3 weapons

The majority of Baldur’s Gate 3 weapons are just regular old weapons, but occasionally you’ll come across a weapon that has a perk or a new Baldur’s Gate 3 spells that can potentially inflict a status effect. Each one has a different proficiency requirement too. Here are our current picks for the best weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Sorrow

This is an enchanted weapon that requires proficiency with the glaive type, with relatively decent damage output and all the major glaive actions; it even gives you the Ensnaring Strike level 1 conjuration spell that summons thorny vines to deal 1d6+3 piercing damage and possibly ensnare your target. The only downside is that you take one point of psychic damage whenever your character deals damage using the blade.

Sword of Justice

While the Sword of Justice is a regular enchanted Greatsword in many ways, dealing 2d6+1 slashing damage to enemies hit, it also comes with the level 1 abjuration spell Tyr’s Protection. This is a bonus action that you can cast once per battle and surrounds a creature with magic that improves its armor class by two. This buff remains until the character is fully rested or the character’s concentration is broken. Unless you’re dealing with enemies that can cast spells to distract your main melee fighter, this is a fantastic option in your back pocket to whip out during every battle.

The Joltshooter

A two-handed ranged bow capable of dealing 1d8+2 piercing damage from up to 18 meters away, this electrified bow can give its user two lightning charges whenever you deal damage with each shot you hit. This is particularly good if your character can take advantage of these charges in any way.

The Sparky Points

This is another weapon similar to the Joltshooter that gives you lightning charges, only this time, it’s a melee weapon. Its base damage depends on one-handed (1d6 piercing) or two-handed (1d8 piercing), but its range is good for a trident at 1.5 meters.

The Spellsparkler

This is similar to the Sparky Points and Joltshooter, but When the wielder deals damage with a spell or cantrip, they gain two lightning charges.

Pale Oak

This is a seemingly regular quarterstaff, but it comes with two excellent perks. The first is Faithwarden’s Stride, which ensures Duridic vines can’t ensnare you, and they don’t count as difficult terrain to cross. On top of that, you also get the Faithwarden’s Vines, which sprout from the ground and entangle any creatures that can immobilize an enemy.

Staff of Crones

Another decent quarterstaff, only this one gives the wielder access to the Ray of Sickness level 1 necromancy spell. This spell, when cast, will poison an enemy for two turns or until they succeed with a constitution save, dealing 2D8 poison damage. It’s extremely potent, and while it costs an action to use, it goes quite the distance.

Sickle of Boooal

While you do need a little bit of training to use this weapon, the Sickle of Boooal does 2d4 slashing damage as opposed to the base 1d4. This may result in a bit more damage overall compared to the Sussur Sickle’s 1d4+1 slashing damage.

All rare Baldur’s Gate 3 weapon locations

So where do you get all this fantastic gear? Well, some involve completing quests, while others require you to explore dungeons and find them as loot.

Here’s where to find all rare weapons:

Adamantine Longsword – requires the Longsword Mould and Mithral Ore to forge at Grymforge during the quest The Adamantine Forge.

– requires the Longsword Mould and Mithral Ore to forge at Grymforge during the quest The Adamantine Forge. Adamantine Mace – requires the Mace Mould and Mithral Ore to forge at Grymforge during the quest The Adamantine Forge.

– requires the Mace Mould and Mithral Ore to forge at Grymforge during the quest The Adamantine Forge. Adamantine Scimitar – requires the Scimitar Mould and Mithral Ore to forge at Grymforge during the quest The Adamantine Forge.

– requires the Scimitar Mould and Mithral Ore to forge at Grymforge during the quest The Adamantine Forge. Giantbreaker – help the Zhentarim find the missing equipment, then talk to Brem for this heavy crossbow to be made available at his shop.

– help the Zhentarim find the missing equipment, then talk to Brem for this heavy crossbow to be made available at his shop. The Joltshooter – a reward for Rescue the Grand Duke, which is given to you in Waukeen’s Rest. You can only choose one of three weapons.

– a reward for Rescue the Grand Duke, which is given to you in Waukeen’s Rest. You can only choose one of three weapons. Mourning Frost – you must combine the Icy Crystal, Icy Metal, and Icy Helve, all found in the Underdark. Icy Crystal is dropped by Filro the Forgotten near the Sussur Tree. Icy Metal is found on a Drow body inside the Myconid colony’s vault. Defeat Dhourn after you slay the spectator west of the Underdark Fort.

– you must combine the Icy Crystal, Icy Metal, and Icy Helve, all found in the Underdark. Icy Crystal is dropped by Filro the Forgotten near the Sussur Tree. Icy Metal is found on a Drow body inside the Myconid colony’s vault. Defeat Dhourn after you slay the spectator west of the Underdark Fort. Pale Oak – the location of this weapon is currently unknown.

– the location of this weapon is currently unknown. Shattered Flail – dropped by Flind (Gnoll Leader) in The Risen Road.

Sickle of Boooal – inside the Festering Cove in the Underdark, but can also be bought/stolen/looted from Pooldrip the Zealous.

– dropped by Flind (Gnoll Leader) in The Risen Road. – inside the Festering Cove in the Underdark, but can also be bought/stolen/looted from Pooldrip the Zealous. Sorrow – inside a hidden vault that requires the Rune of the Wolf to get inside. You can steal this rune from Rath in Druid Grove or receive it as a reward for rescuing Halsin. Make sure that you save Arabella first to get this side quest.

– inside a hidden vault that requires the Rune of the Wolf to get inside. You can steal this rune from Rath in Druid Grove or receive it as a reward for rescuing Halsin. Make sure that you save Arabella first to get this side quest. The Sparky Points – a reward for Rescue the Grand Duke, given to you in Waukeen’s Rest. You can only choose one of three weapons.

– a reward for Rescue the Grand Duke, given to you in Waukeen’s Rest. You can only choose one of three weapons. The Spellsparkler – a reward for Rescue the Grand Duke, which is given to you in Waukeen’s Rest. You can only choose one of three weapons.

– a reward for Rescue the Grand Duke, which is given to you in Waukeen’s Rest. You can only choose one of three weapons. Staff of Crones – inside the Hag treasure room in the Sunlit Wetlands.

– inside the Hag treasure room in the Sunlit Wetlands. Sword of Justice – the quest reward for Hunt the Devil, which is given to you by Anders at The Risen Road.

Rare weapon stats

Weapon Type Proficiency Damage type Bonuses Adamantine Longsword Versatile (melee) Martial 1d8 slashing (one-hand) 1d10 slashing (two-hands) Versatile Hitter – sends target reeling for one turn if hit while holding with one hand or two turns if hit while holding with two hands. Adamantine Mace Melee Simple 1d6 bludgeoning Swift Hitter – sends target reeling for one turn. Adamantine Scimitar Melee Martial 1d6 slashing Swift Hitter – sends target reeling for one turn. Giantbreaker Two-handed ranged Martial 1d10 piercing Heavy Hitter – sends target reeling for two turns. The Joltshooter Two-handed ranged Martial 1d8+2 piercing Electric Blood – when the wielder deals damage using this weapon, they gain two lightning charges. Mourning Frost Versatile (melee) Martial 1d6 bludgeoning (one-hand) 1d8 bludgeoning (two-hands) Heart of Ice: When you cast a spell or cantrip on an enemy, inflict Frostbite ailment for one turn. When enemies take cold damage, they take an additional point of cold damage per turn of Frostbite remaining. Pale Oak Versatile (melee) Simple 1d6 bludgeoning (one-hand) 1d8 bludgeoning (two-hands) Gives Faithwarden’s Vines Faithwarden’s Stride – Druidic vines cannot ensnare you and do not count as difficult terrain. Shattered Flail Melee Simple 1d6+2 bludgeoning Yeenoghu’s Gift – dealing damage with this weapon heals the wielder for 1d6 hit points and instills them with an insatiable hunger (they go mad if they don’t deal damage each turn). Sickle of Boooal Melee Simple 2d4 slashing N/A Sorrow Two-handed melee Martial 1d10+1 slashing Gives Ensnaring Strike Regret – the wielder takes one psychic damage whenever they deal damage using this weapon. Staff of Crones Versatile (melee) Simple 1d6 bludgeoning (one-hand) 1d8 bludgeoning (two-hands) Gives Ray of Sickness Sword of Justice Two-handed melee Martial 2d6+1 slashing Gives Tyr’s Protection The Sparky Points Versatile (melee) Martial 1d6 bludgeoning (one-hand) 1d8 bludgeoning (two-hands) Electric Blood – when the wielder deals damage using this weapon, they gain two lightning charges. The Spellsparkler Versatile (melee) Martial 1d6 bludgeoning (one-hand) 1d8 bludgeoning (two-hands) Electric Veins – when the wielder deals damage with a spell or cantrip, they gain two lightning charges.

Those are all the best current Baldur’s Gate 3 weapons, but we’re sure the full game will have some broken legendary gear squirreled away behind a difficult quest or a well-hidden alcove in the hardest of dungeons. Of course, there’s a lot more to consider with your characters than just their weapons, as your party’s races and feats can help with their build. We also have information on Baldur’s Gate 3 backgrounds, as well as how to revive characters who have perished in combat.