Baldur’s Gate 3 is “your very own Game of Thrones written for you”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is almost here, and Larian Studios outlines how the upcoming D&D RPG game wants to present you with a Game of Thrones-style story that feels specifically written for, and reactive to, you. With the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date mere weeks away now, new and returning players will want to check out exactly what Baldur’s Gate 3 plans to offer.

Baldur’s Gate 3 director and Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke speaks about what you can expect while playing the fantasy game in a new GRYOnline interview, machine translated from Polish.

Vincke is specifically asked how he’d convince someone to play and spend money on Baldur’s Gate 3, where he gives the initial simple answer of “Well, I’d say: if you like Dungeons and Dragons, you’ll like Baldur’s Gate 3,” only to follow this up with a more in-depth answer that invokes George R.R. Martin’s fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire.

“We’ve put a lot of work into making the [D&D] rules accessible, we’ve done a lot of work to make sure that your decisions, your identity, who you are, what you do – it’s all reflected in the story,” Vincke explains.

“It will be presented to you as if you had your very own Game of Thrones written for you, as the game’s script adapts to you as you play it. Based on the things you do within the ruleset… Honestly, I don’t think a game like this has been made before – where systems, multiplayer, storytelling, and cutscenes come together as a coherent whole. Something like a multi-ingredient cocktail, which you take a sip and realize – here everything fits together.”

As someone who’s only ever dipped their toes into Dungeons and Dragons, hearing this about Baldur’s Gate 3 really puts my mind at ease. With so many Baldur’s Gate 3 companions, races, customization options, and a slew of Baldur’s Gate 3 weapons, it can be a daunting prospect to dive into in August – but Vincke clearly wants us to know we’ll be fine; Larian has made sure of it.

