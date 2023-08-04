Baldur’s Gate 3 is hands-down one of this year’s biggest RPG games yet, and it’s only been out for a day. From dialogue that genuinely makes you laugh out loud to a world filled to the brim with Dungeons & Dragons-inspired lore, Larian Studios leaves almost nothing to be desired in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you haven’t yet played the game, then not only should you do so, but you should also read the EULA. That’s right, those pesky terms and conditions you usually agree to mindlessly. Baldur’s Gate 3 has a fun surprise hidden within its legal jargon.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 launch success is unrivaled, as the RPG currently has more players than the likes of other fan-favorite triple-A titles with over half a million adventurers in-game right now. Our Baldur’s Gate 3 review delves deeper into what makes the game so good. Unfortunately, though, many of these players likely skipped over the end-user license agreement so as to get in-game more quickly. If you are a part of the rare few who read a game’s legal terms, then you couldn’t have missed the fifth section of the EULA.

Titled ‘Additional obligations in Eldritch law,’ the part in question sees Larian Studios go into detail about how Baldur’s Gate 3 players may not strike a deal “with another creature of Fey, Infernal, or otherwise Eldritch origin.” In other words, if you’ve been considering making a deal with the devil or one of the fair folk recently, you’d better rethink it lest you face the consequences set out in the EULA.

“Should you nonetheless not be able to withstand the seductive melody whispered by their malevolent terms, we reserve the right to sever all ties professional or social with the end user, and seek appropriate remedy from the Morninglord,” writes Larian Studios. This amusing part of the Baldur’s Gate 3 EULA has been making its rounds on social media thanks to a post made by user ‘Kren.’ PCGamesN has also personally verified the legal term’s existence in-game as shown in the screenshot above.

I didn’t think Larian Studios could get any cooler than it already was, especially after seeing for myself how detailed each Baldur’s Gate 3 class is, but it looks like the developers are seriously in touch with the player community and how to get us laughing. It feels like I’m suffering from Tasha’s Hideous Laughter in real life, and that’s after reading part of a literal legal document.

