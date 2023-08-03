Baldur’s Gate 3 was one of this year’s most highly anticipated RPG games, so it doesn’t come as much surprise that it’s already blowing Steam statistics out of the water. After being out for less than one day, Baldur’s Gate 3 has overtaken launches from massive triple-A titles like the RE4 Remake and Star Wars Jedi Survivor. With almost half a million players in such a short amount of time, the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired game may just end up having the biggest release 2023 has seen yet on PC.

Our Baldur’s Gate 3 review goes more into detail about what makes Larian Studios’ freshly released game so great, but if I personally had to put it into just one word it would honestly be “everything.” From the expansive world to the quirky characters, Baldur’s Gate 3 leaves little to be desired as Larian Studios poured detail into its every corner. If you don’t believe me, the Steam statistics thus far can speak to the game’s well-deserved success.

The game is currently sitting at an overwhelmingly positive rating overall, with almost 100,000 reviews to vouch for it. Almost 500,000 players are in Baldur’s Gate 3 as this article is being written, which means that it has seen a bigger launch success than the likes of Jedi Survivor. It is also the second-most-played game right now, just behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Considering these stats, it doesn’t seem too ridiculous anymore that Baldur’s Gate 3 crashed Steam.

You can check the full statistics on the Steam database website here, where you can also opt to compare the Baldur’s Gate 3 numbers to those of other games. To put things into perspective, the most played game right now, CSGO, has around 700,000 current players. That’s only about 200-300,000 more than Baldur’s Gate 3, give or take, and the latter game has only been out for about eight hours.

I would say I’m impressed, but as a huge fan of Baldur’s Gate 3, I can’t help but be unsurprised. The game deserves every last bit of its soaring reputation, especially with how active Larian Studios has been with the player community. From their explanation of no Baldur’s Gate 3 microtransactions to the insane amount of detail put into each Baldur’s Gate 3 class, I’d recommend anyone who hasn’t joined in on the growing Steam stats to do so.

