Baldur’s Gate 3 offers you the freedom to play in pretty much any way you fancy. Most people will use this to determine who they want to kiss, or which Baldur’s Gate 3 quests they’re going to end with a sharp blade rather than sharp words. But one particularly entrepreneurial Baldur’s Gate 3 player has taken an off-handed Larian suggestion to heart, and won its founder’s approval with a rather explosive approach to the RPG game.

Speaking prior to the game’s launch, several developers at Larian Studios discussed which Baldur’s Gate 3 races were the most throwable, leading to a particularly memorable comment from lead systems designer Nick Pechenin. “A cool thing about being a Halfling Barbarian is that if you have other friends who are Halfling Barbarians, you can throw each other like this ball of rage, because you have enough strength,” he explains, “It’s a ‘cannonball’ build that I really recommend.”

It sounds like a great idea – and, while we weren’t bold enough to try it for our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, it clearly left a mark, because YouTuber ‘Okoii’ has already stepped up to the challenge. In a video simply titled “Four Halfling Barbarians,” Okoii delivers on the premise with his crew of “Angry, Grumpy, Furious, and Peeved,” and it’s a delightfully chaotic journey through some of the opening hours of the game.

The squad pummel their way through optional tutorial boss Commander Zhalk and proceed to make short work of all your favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 companions. They then head over to the Druid’s Grove, where they hurl one another from high ground to demolish both the goblin assailants and their unfortunate victims. Then they get an idea for a dastardly finale…

Lining up dozens and dozens of barrels through an entire goblin encampment, Okoii’s Halflings set off an explosive chain reaction that demolishes the whole camp and everyone in it to the glorious climax of Tchaikovsky’s ‘1812 Overture.’ It’s simply magnificent. Even game director and Larian founder Swen Vincke is in awe: “And here I thought we’d been conservative on the amount of explosives,” he remarks, “love it!”

Okoii says the whole ending sequence took about eight hours to set up, execute, and edit, and says to Larian, “Thank you for making this game, it is an absolute masterpiece.” I couldn’t agree more, and it’s a welcome reminder just how powerful smart use of your environment can be to overcome the odds.

If you prefer a more traditional approach to combat, the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds will let you excel in battle and conversation alike, and we’ve laid out where to find all Baldur’s Gate 3 abilities so you don’t miss a trick.