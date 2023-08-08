Baldur’s Gate 3 is without a doubt one of this year’s most beloved RPG games. Larian Studios put years of work into getting the game out of early access, and it has been smashing records left and right since launching. It doesn’t come as any surprise then that Baldur’s Gate 3 has already climbed the Metacritic rating rankings to the top. The Dungeons & Dragons-inspired game is currently tied with just one other game for 2023’s highest-rated spot.

As further detailed in our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, Larian Studios has done an incredible job providing us with a D&D game unlike any other to date. From the jaw-dropping amount of Baldur’s Gate 3 class choices to the variety of quirky characters you’ll come across while playing, there are hundreds of hours worth of features to explore in-game. Due to such expansive gameplay, Baldur’s Gate 3 is absolutely flying on Metacritic’s ranking of game releases by score.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom currently sits at Metacritic’s number one spot, or so it seems. Baldur’s Gate 3 is right behind it in the second spot. While the latter appears as the second most highly ranked game this year, if you look closely you’ll see that both RPGs have the same exact Metascore. This means that Zelda and Baldur’s Gate 3 are tied for 2023’s top spot.

Considering the post-launch Baldur’s Gate 3 crashes due to the game’s sheer popularity, the fact that Larian Studios’ recent release is creeping up on a name as big as Zelda isn’t too surprising. You can view this year’s full game release rankings by score on Metacritic here for a more in-depth look at what players have thought about 2023 thus far.

I’m personally a fan of both top-rated games, but I honestly do think that Baldur’s Gate 3 can overtake Zelda. It has already surpassed mammoths like CSGO on the Steam charts, and it isn’t showing signs of slowing down. The second big post-launch Baldur’s Gate 3 patch also just dropped, which means Larian Studios is still hard at work.

If you love Baldur’s Gate 3 and think it’s deserving of the top-rated spot, then you should browse our guides to learn more about the game. You can look through our overview of Baldur’s Gate 3 quests for help as you traverse the massive in-game world. Alternatively, check out our guide on Baldur’s Gate 3 companions to find out what the best party composition is.