Baldur’s Gate 3 is my favorite RPG game this year and with good reason. Larian Studios has been hard at work improving the gameplay and much more in Baldur’s Gate 3 while preparing for its recent launch out of early access. Not only did the highly anticipated game exceed the developers’ expectations, but it surpassed just about every milestone you could imagine. Due to its massive popularity and the sheer influx of new players, Baldur’s Gate 3 has managed to crash multiple online platforms including the likes of Steam and Larian Studios’ own forums.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 launch success has been wildly impressive, with player counts soaring just one day after its full release. Our Baldur’s Gate 3 review goes into more detail about what makes the game so appealing to players, but much of it boils down to how intricate all of Larian Studios’ game design has been. From the unique cast of characters to the number of player choices in each Baldur’s Gate 3 class, there is no shortage of content in-game to play through.

One unfortunate consequence of the newly released RPG’s success is the stress placed upon online platforms by the soaring number of players. The first platform to have an issue was none other than the PC storefront Steam, as Baldur’s Gate seemed to temporarily break it. Aside from the Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam crash, though, the game’s popularity has had an effect on Larian Studios’ own forums.

As detailed in the developer’s post on social media, “the huge influx of traffic” caused the online forums to crash. “If you’re seeing this message on the Larian forums, don’t worry,” the team wrote, “We’re working with our forum provider to handle the huge influx of traffic.” I myself noticed the forums having issues last night, which means it’s been a recurrent issue throughout the day following Baldur’s Gate 3’s launch.

Larian Studios stated, “we’ll let you know when we’re back,” meaning that the crashes are ongoing. You know a game is good when it’s breaking the internet, y’all. If anyone has a Lesser Restoration spell on hand to cast in the direction of the Larian Studios forums, now would be a great time. Unfortunately, I used all of my Baldur’s Gate 3 actions and spells already.

